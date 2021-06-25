WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF Investment Banking, the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today the sale of its client, Stronger U, a leading digital nutrition coaching provider to Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness. The deal reinforces the team's expertise in helping businesses maximize value while effectively navigating what has become a highly competitive M&A market.
"The PKFIB team was highly strategic and proactive, providing clear expertise in all aspects of the sale process," said Mike Doehla, President and Owner of Stronger U. "They joined the process after our initial discussions with SEB, handling the negotiations and guiding us through due diligence to a successful transaction. The PKFIB team was a pleasure to work with, delivering confidence and actionable insights every step of the way."
Stronger U has differentiated itself in the highly competitive virtual health and nutrition space as the only service that combines digital access with live, certified coaches, the science of nutrition, and personalized plans to help improve a member's dietary and eating skills. Founded in 2015, Stronger U has supported more than 50,000 members in achieving their nutrition, health, and wellness goals.
"Stronger U established itself as a leader in the virtual nutrition space and made itself an attractive acquisition target," said Bob Murphy, Senior Managing Director of PKF Investment Banking. "We were excited to help them leverage that leadership position and navigate the details of a successful transaction. We look forward to seeing how they grow and evolve under the SEB umbrella."
In addition to Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), SEB's brands include Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U, and Waxing the City. Combined, more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across 32 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions.
About PKF Investment Banking
PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.
With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKFIB team has completed over 200 M&A transactions in North America, including many complex cross border deals. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a range of industries, with completed transactions in the distribution, manufacturing, business services, consumer services, IT, healthcare, staffing, and consumer products markets among others. For more information, visit http://www.pkfib.com.
Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services.
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list, and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. In additional 2021 rankings, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 12th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain's New York Business, and the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBIZ's 2019 rankings. PKF O'Connor Davies is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program and has central memberships in the Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS), the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center (EBPAQC), Government Audit Quality Center (GAQC), and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
By consistently delivering proactive, thorough, and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm's seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.pkfod.com.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies