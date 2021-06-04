CHESTER, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a spokesperson for the Association for Swimming Ponds and Natural Swimming Pools (ASPNSP.org), inquiries and sales of chemical-free, all organic, biologically clarified and purified Natural Swimming Pools (NSPs) have skyrocketed.

"When COVID hit in 2020, inquiries for NSPs jumped over 450% and since then sales of NSPs have climbed by triple," said Allen Schnaak, a spokesperson and Board of Directors member of the ASPNSP.

"Because Natural Swimming Pools require absolutely zero chemicals, homeowners are recognizing the sustainability of an NSP as a paramount feature. The only input required for a typical residential NSP is the electrical equivalent of two 100W light bulbs to power filtration circulation. Nothing else is needed, meaning no chemicals at all."

"After all, people have been swimming in natural water for tens of thousands of years," said Schnaak, "the NSP is simply optimizing what Mother Nature already knows how to do."

The Association for Swimming Ponds and Natural Swimming Pools sees a future where Natural Swimming Pools support environmental stewardship for the current and future generations of both residential and commercial swimming pool owners.

