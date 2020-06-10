BERLIN, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Louis Manzo has recently been approached by a Mullica Hill, New Jersey, resident who started a company called Survived, LLC (www.survived19.com). The brand was created to help national businesses reopen with a badge of integrity.
While others are working vigilantly to develop vaccines and medical solutions, Survived, LLC is focused on stimulating business health and much needed socialization.
The Survived™️ team asked themselves what life would look like after the pandemic restrictions are eased. Would people feel safe going to restaurants, supermarkets, theatres, stadiums, their dentists, or salons again? Would those businesses still exist? If so, how would you know if their building and procedures are safe?
Survived™️ The Badge of Integrity has resolved these concerns. They have compiled the protocols that signal a business has ethically reopened by conscientiously following the CDC's recommendations for sanitization. Survived™️ solutions are: the displaying of a vinyl Window Cling and/or Lawn Sign. The branding's tagline is: Welcome back. We missed you! These items are available now to local businesses on the Survived™️ website (www.survived19.com).
Mullica Hill, New Jersey, is proud to be the first community to support this concept because it provides both peace of mind to the business owner and to the customer. The five-member governing body of the township unanimously endorsed this initiative.
Mayor Manzo stated, "We want to help the customer/client/patient feel confident in patronizing our businesses again. We want businesses to welcome back their customers, patients, tenants and relationships with a sign of strength and confidence. By having these Lawn Signs and Window Clings available in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, we are creating an atmosphere of unity, togetherness and hometown pride."
Manzo and his team have gained notoriety for their actions in recent weeks that focus on promoting the community spirit known as Harrison Strong. They have worked tirelessly on community outreach programs, supporting local businesses, and providing masks for every household in town. Mayor Manzo daily informative communication with his residents by sending out educative emails to his beloved town. As Mayor, he supports this forward thinking idea to help his hometown prosper again. He noted that Survived™️ is donating 10% of their profits to seniors (Meal on Wheels) and children (No Kid Hungry).
Not only did Survived™️ (www.survived19.com) set in motion a national plan for the Grand Reopening of America, but through its social channels has provided a place for citizens to share their own Pandemic stories of triumph, survival, illness, obstacles, testing, quarantining and loss.
