TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prestige Auto Spa NJ recently opened its doors, offering high-quality, full-service car washes to Toms River, NJ. Now, this team is lowering the starting price for its monthly car wash membership, just in time for the holidays.
Prestige Auto Spa NJ is locally owned and operated by Jeff Kovatch and Sal Branchizio, long-time friends and long-time car enthusiasts. Driven to build a community car wash that offers more, Kovatch and Branchizio serve professional car washes alongside oil changes, window tinting, headlight restorations, detailing, and more. One offering many are taking to is their monthly car wash memberships.
Ranging from "The Works" and "Platinum" to "Full Service," each package includes a myriad of quality treatments from a professional clear coat protectant, to vacuuming and power washing mats, to the finishing touches of a meticulous hand dry. If customers need a wash after hours, memberships also include 24-hour-a-day, self-serve wash bays and 24-hour automatic washes.
In order to raise awareness of their unique experience, Prestige Auto Spa NJ is welcoming customers to come in, meet the team, explore their facility and consider their monthly memberships at a lower price. For a limited time, those who sign up for any of their three, monthly car wash packages will only pay $4.99 for the first month.
"We hope our customers can enjoy the holiday season with a nice, clean car and a little extra to spend on their families," says Kovatch.
All those interested in learning more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ, the services they offer or this monthly membership discount, can call 732-929-2914 to learn more.
