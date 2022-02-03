HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance expert, explains how proactive eDiscovery saves time and money in a new article. The informative article first describes how eDiscovery has evolved into a complex process of gathering information in a multitude of formats.
The author then explains the basics of eDiscovery, including gathering evidence from email, text and video messages, documents, and social media. He then briefly reviews the steps involved, including identifying sources, preserving data, and then processing the information for review by attorneys.
"Understanding the basics of eDiscovery for business and planning ahead will save headaches, time, and money down the road," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Proactive eDiscovery for Business Saves Time and Reduces Cost."
eDiscovery for Business Primer
"Discovery involves gathering and sharing all evidence and witnesses for a pending legal case. It comes into play not only when someone files a lawsuit but also when a lawsuit is reasonably anticipated. For instance, if a customer suffers a significant injury while in a store, the store owners can reasonably expect the person will file a lawsuit."
"eDiscovery refers to a large subset of Discovery that includes all electronic data that may be related to a case. As organizations conduct increasingly more business digitally, the body of information included in eDiscovery has grown exponentially."
Steps Involved in eDiscovery
"eDiscovery involves several steps that may be repeated in an ongoing process. These steps include identifying, preserving, collecting, processing, reviewing, producing, and then delivering electronic information. Businesses have a limited amount of time allotted to complete these tasks if they want to ensure their chances of successful litigation."
Information Governance is Key
"Businesses that practice solid information governance gain the ability to quickly identify and collect information. And because they organize the information effectively and practice defensible retention and deletion policies, they reduce the data sets delivered to attorneys. This speeds the process of case assessment, saving both time and money."
Partner with eDiscovery Experts
Successful, defensible eDiscovery requires both experience and the right tools. The information governance and eDiscovery experts at Messaging Architects offer both. They begin by helping business leaders to categorize and store their data and implement information access controls and comprehensive data security. Thus, when a subpoena arrives, businesses can gather and process the necessary information quickly and painlessly.
