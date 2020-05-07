MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) has announced the addition of three new members to its senior management team: Chief Claims Officer Donna Biondich, Chief Investment Officer Nico Santini, and Chief of Staff and Head of Capital Markets Jeff Arricale.
"We're serious about bringing in great people to help lead this company in its next leg of growth. Donna, Nico, and Jeff are results-oriented leaders that fit our unique culture, set a high bar for themselves, and bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and relationships that complement our existing capabilities," said ProSight CEO Larry Hannon.
Chief Claims Officer Donna Biondich joined ProSight in November 2019, reporting to Chief Legal Officer Frank Papalia. Donna brings over 30 years of claims experience to ProSight, having held leadership roles at Maxum Specialty Insurance Group, Colony Specialty, and North American Risk Services. Donna holds AIC and CPCU licenses and is a graduate of Shippensburg University. "Donna is a highly experienced claims executive who makes those around her better. She brings a customer-centric and data-driven approach to claims handling and her ability to develop our next generation of claims professionals will make us even stronger," said Papalia.
Chief Investment Officer Nico Santini joined ProSight March 2020 and reports to CFO Anthony "Buddy" Piszel. Nico spent over 20 years at New England Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of General Re, a Berkshire Hathaway company, serving in a variety of quantitative, trading, and portfolio management capacities. Nico is a CFA, CLU, and ChFC Charter holder and a member of the Hartford Society of Financial Analysts. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Bryant University and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. "As a client of NEAM, we got to know Nico and he did a great job for ProSight. I have enormous respect for his intellect, investment acumen, risk awareness, and fiduciary mindset. We are thrilled to have Nico join the team at ProSight and serve as our Chief Investment Officer," said Piszel.
Chief of Staff and Head of Capital Markets Jeff Arricale joined ProSight in April 2020, reporting to CEO Larry Hannon. Jeff spent 18 years at T. Rowe Price and Lord Abbett where he invested in financial services companies, developed talent, led research, and advised portfolio companies and boards. Jeff holds the Certified Public Accountant designation in California, earned a BA in accounting, magna cum laude, from the University of San Diego and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. "We met Jeff as a private company and were struck by his knowledge of our company, the insurance industry, and his interest in our success as a public company. Jeff will work closely with me, Buddy and the entire leadership team in a variety of cross-functional capacities and will also oversee our ESG and investor relations initiatives," said Hannon.
For more information about ProSight's May 12th 1Q Investor call click here.
About ProSight
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. ProSight's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol PROS. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future developments in ProSight business or expectations for ProSight's future financial performance and any statement not involving a historical fact. Forward-looking statements use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," "seek," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. ProSight's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Except as required by law, ProSight undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, including, without limitation, the impact of COVID-19 and its effects on our business operations. ProSight cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect ProSight's future results and financial condition, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in ProSight's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed on February 24, 2020. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect ProSight's future results and financial condition, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in ProSight's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed on March 10, 2020. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "ProSight", refer to ProSight Global, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Media Relations:
Investor Relations:
Joe Hathaway
Dean Evans
973.532.1706
973.532.1440