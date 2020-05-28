Provention_Bio_Logo.jpg

OLDWICK, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 8:30 am E.T. 

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website:  http://investors.proventionbio.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a drug development strategy focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to source, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune diseases. Provention's portfolio includes PRV-031 (teplizumab), a pre-commercial-stage candidate that has been shown to delay the onset of end-stage type one diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals with pre-symptomatic disease. The Company's portfolio includes additional clinical-stage product development candidates currently in development for other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

Investors:
Sam Martin, Argot Partners  
sam@argotpartners.com 
212-600-1902

Media:
Lori Rosen, LDR Communications
lori@ldrcommunications.com 
917-553-6808

