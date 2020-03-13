PSEG_Logo.jpg

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Long Island.

 By PSE&G By PSE&G

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we continue to monitor developments regarding the coronavirus, PSE&G recognizes that some of our customers may be negatively affected by issues related to the pandemic. As always, our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve, and our thoughts are with those experiencing difficulty as a result.

In the interest of protecting public health, PSE&G is temporarily suspending shut-offs of electric or gas service to residential customers for non-payment. This policy is effective immediately.  We recognize that customers may experience financial difficulty as a result of the outbreak, whether they or a family member fall ill, are required to quarantine, or because their income is otherwise affected. We hope to alleviate those customers' concerns about their electric or gas service during this time.

New Jersey residential customers experiencing financial difficulty as a result of issues related to the coronavirus should contact PSE&G by calling 1-800-357-2262 to enter into a deferred payment arrangement.

This policy will be in place through the end of April. PSE&G will evaluate the continued need at that time.

Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

Visit PSEG at
 www.pseg.com 
PSEG on Facebook 
PSEG on Twitter 
PSEG on LinkedIn 
PSEG blog, Energize!

CONTACT:     
Michael Jennings 
609-610-5161 
Michael.jennings@pseg.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.