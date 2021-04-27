Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Long Island.

 By PSEG, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

NEWARK, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) unanimously voted to extend the Zero Emission Certificates (ZECs) for New Jersey's three nuclear power plants, Hope Creek and Salem 1 and 2, for an additional three years.

In 2018, the New Jersey Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy enacted legislation that established a Zero Emission Certificate program to preserve nuclear plants that provide more than 90% of the state's carbon-free electricity. In the state's Energy Master Plan and the Department of Environmental Protection's Global Warming Response Act 80x50 report, New Jersey indicated its intent to preserve its carbon-free nuclear generating resources into the 2050s to meet its 100% clean energy goals. 

PSEG stated: "We are pleased with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' unanimous decision to extend the ZECs at the current rate to help support New Jersey's largest supply of carbon-free electricity. The BPU's actions today helped the environment, saved jobs and avoided higher energy costs. We appreciate the BPU's detailed review and consideration of PSEG Nuclear's ZEC applications."

