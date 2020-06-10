SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the launch of the Talent Pipeline Program (TPP), a one-year global internship program aimed at providing recent graduates real-world experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and related professions, including research, finance, commercial, compliance, quality, legal, information technology, and communications. Throughout the immersive internship program, participants will be provided mentorship, job coaching, career counseling, and leadership training.
"Amid this global pandemic, many talented and hardworking recent graduates are rightfully worried about being able to enter the workforce. While this is an unfortunate reality, at PTC we want to help and be part of the solution," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "While there is a significant amount of uncertainty right now, the biopharmaceutical industry is in one of its most innovative periods, bringing novel new therapies to patients that previously had no treatment options. To continue to produce these important products, we need to ensure that we have the next generation of intelligent and highly motivated leaders. We are excited to launch the 2020 Talent Pipeline Program to help create opportunities for new graduates who want to become scientists, future business leaders, regulatory scientists, lawyers and patent attorneys, marketers, communications and IT specialists, and much, much more. All talented and hardworking graduates are welcome to apply."
The Talent Pipeline Program will provide approximately 30 interns a one-year program of real-world training experience and will provided a stipend. Certain roles will require participants to live near PTC's research, technical operations, or manufacturing sites in New Jersey and California. Participants working in other roles will be virtually based and can be living anywhere. Successful participants will be provided a Certificate of Completion, a letter of reference, and consideration for future positions at PTC Therapeutics. To apply or learn more about the program, please visit https://ptcbio.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/PTC_Careers/.
