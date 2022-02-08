PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that PTS Solutions has decided to embed InetSoft's Style Scope into its law enforcement software, to deliver dashboards and visualizations to their clients.
PTS Solutions was looking for an analytics solution to embed into their existing products, one that would display relevant data in dashboards and visualizations. Custom notifications, such as those displaying daily or monthly updates were a feature of interest. Map charts displaying regional data were also a desired function. InetSoft's Style Scope was found to have all of these desired functions as well as white label friendliness, making it a good choice for embedding. InetSoft's Style Scope also features materialized views, a useful function given the sheer amount of data that PTS Solutions is working with.
"InetSoft's Style Scope is the perfect choice for delivering dashboards to your clients," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "From Its white label friendliness to its full feature set, Style Scope is the perfect fit for integration into your existing solution."
InetSoft's Style Scope is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.
To learn more about InetSoft's Style Scope, view a demo, or read customer reviews, and download a free evaluation copy, please visit https://www.inetsoft.com/evaluate.
To learn more about PTS Solutions' public safety software, or to request a demo, please visit https://www.ptssolutions.com.
About PTS Solutions
PTS Solutions, short for Professional and Technical Software Solutions, has been developing public safety software for over 30 years. They provide software for law enforcement, dispatch, jails, courts and every supporting group in between. PTS is committed to providing the best public safety software support in the industry, ensuring that their customer relationships are not only long-lasting, but also gratifying for all parties. They offer a full line of software solutions to manage everything from the initial 911 call, to the mobile dispatch, the officer's arrest report and the jail booking. In between, they offer more specific solutions such as investigation case management, training and certifications, evidence room management and more. Whether you are a small to mid-sized police or sheriff's department, a K-12 school or college, a 911 dispatch center, a booking, jail or corrections center, PTS has a software solution for you.
About InetSoft
Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling, interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.
