Los Angeles County GROW case managers receive customized training from nationally recognized certification body
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customized training from the Commission for Case Manager Certification is supporting a program designed to help Los Angeles County individuals get the employment and training services they need to enter the workforce.
Through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program, the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles County provides a range of services to help people get jobs and provide financial stability. A critical element of GROW is consultation and ongoing support from case managers, who help program participants access training and preparation. These professionals assess each client's current job skills, work history and education to help clients set personal goals. Throughout the GROW engagement, these case managers discuss the client's progress through the program's training and connect them to needed services that will help them achieve permanent employment.
The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the largest and oldest case manager credential and the only interdisciplinary, cross practice setting case manager certification accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. Its mission includes advocating for professional case management excellence through certification and ongoing education programs and services. Beginning in 2018, leadership from Los Angeles County Department of Social Services tapped into the Commission's expertise to enhance training for its case managers.
Given GROW's unique role, the Commission engaged three subject matter experts to create a tailored professional development curriculum for about 200 GROW case managers. These professionals actively engaged in a 7-week, interactive virtual training program guided by the Commission's facilitators. The material includes case studies and opportunities to apply essential case management concepts to the daily experiences GROW case managers encounter.
"CCMC has done a wonderful job delivering the customized foundational training. DPSS had a vision and CCMC brought that vision to life. DPSS staff found the training to be unique and applicable to their daily work. We are confident the knowledge obtained from the trainings will equip case managers with the necessary skills and techniques to provide more engaging case management to our customers," said Antonia Jiménez, Director of the Department of Public Social Services.
"Key case management concepts are broadly applicable across a range of settings. It's one of the reasons why the Certified Case Manager credential is recognized by employers as the standard for excellence, whether the case manager works in a social service setting, a hospital, a payer environment or a mental health care setting," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of the Commission.
Using building blocks like assessing, planning, following up, transitioning, communicating and evaluating client success, the training program is meeting the LA County case managers where they are and enhancing their ability to serve participants in the GROW program.
"The GROW partnership demonstrates the important role case managers play as advocates, guides and connectors," said Vivian Campagna, DNP, RN-BC, CCM, ICE-CCP and the Commission's chief industry relations officer. "It is an honor for the Commission to collaborate with these professionals and to work with them to apply these principles to the daily work they do."
About the Commission for Case Manager Certification
The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit http://www.ccmcertification.org and http://www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.
Media Contact
Debora Menieur Nunez, Health2 Resources, 1 7033945395, debora@health2resources.com
SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification