WARREN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his two previously published books "Neuron Circuits, Electronic Circuits, and Self-Consciousness" (Vantage, 2009) and "Self-Consciousness: The Hidden Internal State of Digital Circuit" (iUniverse, 2013]), Masakazu Shoji explored human self-consciousness by reverse engineering his own brain using the conceptual design method and created a manageably simple mechanical model of the brain. Various modes of the model's operation revealed many convoluted features of self-consciousness. The design of such a complex system was never complete, and he kept upgrading the model all the time, deriving more conclusions from the model. "Self-Consciousness: Human Brain as Data Processor" (published by iUniverse on February 2020) is the summary of all his works. He was motivated to write it by his own mysterious experience in his youth, on which he has worked all throughout his life.
In this study, geared for those with a background in the research and science of psychology, Shoji introduces a new approach based on systems and information science; it relies on the synthetic method of study by designing the human brain's functional model. It deals with the self-conscious directly, without adding in sub consciousness or quantum mystery, as has been done previously. The model was designed realistically using hardware built with genetic instructions, using neurons as the elements of digital and analog operations.
Shoji shares that versions of this model reveal how humans acquire and store memories of images of the outside objects, sense the images internally, execute necessary actions directed by the images, feel an emotional state by facing life's events, and develop intelligence by accumulated experiences. The model also explains mysterious mental experiences, such as seeing dreams, daydreams, phantoms, ghosts, and feeling premonitions.
"In modern society, individuals are separated from each other and nature. They must look into their own mind," Shoji says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "For them to know themselves. If possible, I want someone to propose alternative model or interpretation such as to satisfy the Karl Popper's 'falsifiability' is the critical nature of objective scientific work." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/796137-self-consciousness
"Self-Consciousness: Human Brain as Data Processor"
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 576 pages | ISBN 9781532093920
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 576 pages | ISBN 9781532093906
E-Book | 576 pages | ISBN 9781532093913
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Masakazu Shoji worked as physicist and microprocessor designer for Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, for 35 years. He has doctorate in electronics and in physics. He was interested in human self-consciousness, mythology and new world antiquity since his youth, and he used these background to study human self-consciousness.
