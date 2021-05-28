Passaic Valley Water Commission Logo (PRNewsfoto/Passaic Valley Water Commission)

Passaic Valley Water Commission Logo (PRNewsfoto/Passaic Valley Water Commission)

 By Passaic Valley Water Commission

CLIFTON, N.J., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing roadwork along Route 46, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will be working on a major water transmission line next week.

The transmission main will be shut down for up to one week, beginning on Tuesday, June 1st.  While the pipe is being relocated, PVWC will use alternate sources to supply water to customers. Introducing alternate water sources may cause customers to experience low water pressure and discoloration at any time.

Work on the line is expected to be completed in a week or less.  In the meantime, PVWC recommends using water only when necessary during this period and to check that the water is running clear before washing clothes.

For more information about Passaic Valley Water Commission visit www.PVWC.com or follow us on Facebook (@thePVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and/or Twitter (@PVWC). PVWC is New Jersey's largest public drinking water provider serving over 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties. 

MEDIA CONTACT

Marisah Potkalesky

Passaic Valley Water Commission

973-340-4364

mpotkalesky@pvwc.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pvwc-water-line-work-may-cause-issues-with-pressure-or-discoloration-301301690.html

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.