PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced membership in Veeva's new partner program to build studies for sponsors, faster, using Veeva Vault EDC.
"Quartesian has established a reputation as a clinical data leader by combining high quality results with speed and efficiency. I am proud to see our clinical data-focused solution strategy continue to advance as the first Veeva partner to complete training for Vault EDC," said Stephen Boccardo, Sr. VP Business Development and Commercial Strategy at Quartesian.
Quartesian is a premier resource for Sponsors and CROs who need to add expert EDC and SAS resources on demand, with flexibility. They have delivered thousands of CDISC SDTM and ADaM datasets for more than 200 Pharma, biotech, medical device and CRO clients.
"Our partnership with Veeva helps life sciences to accelerate their trials and mitigate risk with Quartesian's experienced rapid implementation support. Quartesian has already started five studies for oncology and medical device customers using Veeva EDC and we have several more in the pipeline," said Soumitra Chowdhury, COO at Quartesian.
Veeva Vault EDC enables an agile design approach for configuring casebooks that allows Quartesian to collaborate effectively with sponsors during the build process and make changes to case report forms in real-time. This significantly reduces the time to build a study database so that data collection can start sooner. Quartesian is also fully trained to build complex studies, migrate existing studies from different EDC platforms and make mid-study changes quickly in Vault EDC.
About Quartesian
Quartesian is the "Clinical Data Company", formed to provide customized, insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to provide clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver quality, innovation, and efficiency for over 200 customers across the world. And our reputation for excellence precedes us — we've never issued a change order due to an error in estimated cost. Learn more at www.quartesian.com.
