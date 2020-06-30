SECAUCUS, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, marks its 10-year anniversary as a CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ employer this year, signifying its commitment to implementing employee health strategies that will reduce cancer risk among its workforce.
The CEO Cancer Gold Standard is the employer-led health and wellness accreditation program of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization whose corporate members collaborate on initiatives to eliminate cancer as a personal disease and public health problem. To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must take concrete actions to reduce the risk and burden of cancer for employees, with programs focused on tobacco cessation and weight management, access to cancer screening and support for cancer survivors in the workplace.
While more than 200 private, nonprofit and government employers have earned Gold Standard accreditation at least once, only 24 organizations mark 10 years of accreditation in 2020.
"Our goal at Quest Diagnostics is to create a healthier world, and that begins with the physical and mental health of our 47,000 employees," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "Employee health strategy that fosters healthy behavior, regular screening and personalized treatment can go a long way in lowering risks and improving outcomes from cancer and many other diseases. As we mark 10 years as a Gold Standard employer, we remain committed to doing our part to promote a cancer-free world."
Quest provides services aimed at improving the health of its own employees and spouses/domestic partners and as a product offering for other employers focused on employee health. The company specializes in employing population health management techniques that combine biometric screening, behavioral modification and care intervention to empower individuals to access insights into their health risks and take active steps to improve their health.
In addition to the CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation, Quest Diagnostics has achieved Gold status in the American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index and is the recipient of the National Business Group on Health's Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles Awards.
About Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health
Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health is the leader in solutions that help improve outcomes and costs for employers. With nationwide lab access and insights from clinical data, Quest Diagnostics provides health screenings and related population health solutions to help identify chronic disease risks, connect employees to needed in-network care, and empower better health. Quest Diagnostics also provides workplace COVID-19 screening services to help employers foster safer work environments. For more information, visit www.QuestForHealth.com
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com
About The CEO Roundtable on Cancer
The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.