SECAUCUS, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We had another strong quarter, with a faster than expected recovery in our base business," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "This was the first quarter since 2019 that organic base testing revenues grew in the quarter, driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system. We are well-positioned to continue our momentum and support the return to health care in the coming months, which is reflected in the outlook we have provided for the remainder of 2021."   



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change





(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Reported:

























Net revenues

$

2,550





$

1,827





39.5

%



$

5,270





$

3,649





44.4

%



Diagnostic Information Services revenues

$

2,474





$

1,764





40.2

%



$

5,117





$

3,508





45.9

%



Revenue per requisition









(3.6)

%











8.1

%



Requisition volume









45.2

%











34.7

%



  Organic requisition volume









40.1

%











30.0

%



Operating income (a)

$

533





$

283





88.4

%



$

1,193





$

458





160.5

%



Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a)

20.9

%



15.5

%



5.4

%



22.6

%



12.5

%



10.1

%



Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a)

$

631





$

185





240.5

%



$

1,100





$

284





287.0

%



Diluted EPS (a) (b)

$

4.96





$

1.36





264.2

%



$

8.38





$

2.09





300.7

%



Cash provided by operations

$

460





$

355





30.1

%



$

1,191





$

602





97.8

%



Capital expenditures

$

84





$

82





2.5

%



$

170





$

165





2.9

%





























Adjusted (a):

























Operating income

$

584





$

294





98.0

%



$

1,292





$

519





148.8

%



Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

22.9

%



16.1

%



6.8

%



24.5

%



14.2

%



10.3

%



Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

$

405





$

193





109.5

%



$

913





$

321





184.3

%



Diluted EPS (b)

$

3.18





$

1.42





123.9

%



$

6.96





$

2.36





194.5

%







(a) 

For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.





(b) 

The sum of reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the first two quarters of 2021 did not equal the totals for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to both quarterly fluctuations in the company's earnings and in the weighted average common shares outstanding throughout the period as a result of the impact of accelerated share repurchase agreements ("ASRs") that the company entered into during April 2021.

 

Outlook for Full Year 2021

The company estimates its full year 2021 outlook as follows: 



Low



High



Net revenues

$9.54 billion



$9.79 billion



Net revenues increase

1.1%



3.7%



Reported diluted EPS

$11.48



$12.18



Adjusted diluted EPS

$10.65



$11.35



Cash provided by operations

At least $1.9 billion



Capital expenditures

Approximately $400 million



Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, certain financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, costs associated with donations, contributions, and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, the company's initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities, a gain on sale of an ownership interest in a joint venture, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

Quest Diagnostics will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, passcode: 7895081; or via live webcast on the company's website at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor.  The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or, from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2021 until midnight Eastern Time on August 5, 2021, by phone at 866-360-3307 for domestic callers or 203-369-0162 for international callers.  Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes.  Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management.  Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, the complexity of billing, reimbursement and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.

This earnings release, including the attached financial tables, is available online in the Newsroom section at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenues

$

2,550





$

1,827





$

5,270





$

3,649



















Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:















Cost of services

1,565





1,221





3,191





2,491



Selling, general and administrative

429





360





836





707



Amortization of intangible assets

25





25





52





50



Other operating income, net

(2)





(62)





(2)





(57)



Total operating costs and expenses, net

2,017





1,544





4,077





3,191



















Operating income

533





283





1,193





458



















Other income (expense):















Interest expense, net

(38)





(41)





(76)





(82)



Other income (expense), net

322





13





326





(3)



Total non-operating income (expense), net

284





(28)





250





(85)



















Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method 

     investees

817





255





1,443





373



Income tax expense

(177)





(66)





(330)





(92)



Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

10





4





27





18



Net income

650





193





1,140





299



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

19





8





40





15



Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

$

631





$

185





$

1,100





$

284



















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common 

     stockholders:















Basic

$

5.05





$

1.38





$

8.52





$

2.12



















Diluted

$

4.96





$

1.36





$

8.38





$

2.09



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

125





134





129





134



















Diluted

127





136





131





135



 

 

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)





June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

560





$

1,158



Accounts receivable, net

1,255





1,520



Inventories

199





223



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

132





157



Total current assets

2,146





3,058



Property, plant and equipment, net

1,622





1,627



Operating lease right-of-use assets

589





604



Goodwill

7,045





6,873



Intangible assets, net

1,172





1,167



Investments in equity method investees

111





521



Other assets

176





176



Total assets

$

12,861





$

14,026











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,404





$

1,633



Current portion of long-term debt

2





2



Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

145





141



Total current liabilities

1,551





1,776



Long-term debt

4,008





4,013



Long-term operating lease liabilities

492





499



Other liabilities

792





847



Redeemable noncontrolling interest

78





82



Stockholders' equity:







Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020; 217 shares issued as of both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

2





2



Additional paid-in capital

2,555





2,841



Retained earnings

10,246





9,303



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10)





(21)



Treasury stock, at cost; 95 and 84 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(6,894)





(5,366)



Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity

5,899





6,759



Noncontrolling interests

41





50



Total stockholders' equity

5,940





6,809



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

12,861





$

14,026



 

 

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(in millions)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

1,140





$

299



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

201





174



Provision for credit losses

2





13



Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

(89)





23



Stock-based compensation expense

39





31



Gain on disposition of investment

(314)







Other, net

1





3



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

265





(75)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(199)





42



Income taxes payable

85





51



Termination of interest rate swap agreements





40



Other assets and liabilities, net

60





1



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,191





602











Cash flows from investing activities:







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(231)





(228)



Capital expenditures

(170)





(165)



Proceeds from disposition of investment

755







Increase in investments and other assets

(10)





(18)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

344





(411)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from borrowings





749



Repayments of debt

(1)





(1,001)



Purchases of treasury stock

(1,910)





(75)



Exercise of stock options

68





117



Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans

(22)





(13)



Dividends paid

(156)





(146)



Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners

(53)





(10)



Other financing activities, net

(59)





(16)



Net cash used in financing activities

(2,133)





(395)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(598)





(204)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,158





1,192



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

560





$

988











Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$

78





$

103



Income taxes

$

335





$

20



 

Notes to Financial Tables

1)  The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(in millions, except per share data)

Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:















Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

$

631





$

185





$

1,100





$

284



Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

3





1





4





1



Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic 



     and diluted

$

628





$

184





$

1,096





$

283



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

125





134





129





134



Effect of dilutive securities:















Stock options and performance share units

2





2





2





1



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

127





136





131





135



















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common 

     stockholders:















Basic

$

5.05





$

1.38





$

8.52





$

2.12



Diluted

$

4.96





$

1.36





$

8.38





$

2.09



 

2)  The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Operating income



Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues



Income tax

expense (e)



Equity in

earnings of

equity

method

investees, net

of taxes



Net income

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics



Diluted EPS

As reported

$

533





20.9

%



$

(177)





$

10





$

631





$

4.96



Restructuring and

integration charges (a)

21





0.9





(5)









16





0.12



Other (b)

5





0.1





(1)









4





0.03



Gain on sale of

ownership in joint

venture (c)









55









(259)





(2.04)



Amortization expense

25





1.0





(7)









18





0.15



ETB









(5)









(5)





(0.04)



As adjusted

$

584





22.9

%



$

(140)





$

10





$

405





$

3.18

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Operating income



Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues



Income tax

expense (e)



Equity in

earnings of

equity

method

investees, net

of taxes



Net income

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics



Diluted EPS

As reported

$

1,193





22.6

%



$

(330)





$

27





$

1,100





$

8.38



Restructuring and

integration charges (a)

38





0.7





(9)









29





0.22



Other (b)

5





0.1





(4)





8





9





0.07



Gain on sale of ownership in joint venture (c)









55









(259)





(1.98)



COVID-19 impact (d)

4





0.1





(1)









3





0.03



Amortization expense

52





1.0





(14)





2





40





0.31



ETB









(9)









(9)





(0.07)



As adjusted

$

1,292





24.5

%



$

(312)





$

37





$

913





$

6.96









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Operating income



Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues



Income tax

expense (e)



Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes



Net income

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics



Diluted EPS

As reported

$

283





15.5

%



$

(66)





$

4





$

185





$

1.36



Restructuring and

integration charges (a)

9





0.6





(1)









8





0.06



COVID-19 impact (d)

(23)





(1.3)





10





(3)





(17)





(0.13)



Amortization expense

25





1.3





(7)





3





21





0.16



ETB









(4)









(4)





(0.03)



As adjusted

$

294





16.1

%



$

(68)





$

4





$

193





$

1.42

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Operating income



Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues



Income tax

expense (e)



Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes



Net income

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics



Diluted EPS

As reported

$

458





12.5

%



$

(92)





$

18





$

284





$

2.09



Restructuring and

integration charges (a)

25





0.7





(5)









20





0.15



COVID-19 impact (d)

(14)





(0.4)





7





(3)





(13)





(0.10)



Amortization expense

50





1.4





(14)





6





42





0.31



ETB









(12)









(12)





(0.09)



As adjusted

$

519





14.2

%



$

(116)





$

21





$

321





$

2.36



























   

(a)

For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, represents costs primarily associated with workforce reductions, systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business.  For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents costs primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business.  The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on the company's consolidated statements of operations:

 



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(dollars in millions)

Cost of services

$

12





$

3





$

19





$

10



Selling, general and administrative

9





6





19





15



Operating income

$

21





$

9





$

38





$

25



 

(b) 

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the pre-tax impact primarily represents costs associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the pre-tax impact represents an $8 million non-cash impairment to the carrying value of an equity method investment recorded in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes, and $5 million of costs associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.









(c) 

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the pre-tax impact represents a gain of $314 million recorded in other income (expense), net following the sale of the company's 40% ownership interest in Q2 Solutions®, its clinical trials central laboratory services joint venture, to IQVIA Holdings, Inc., its joint venture partner, for $760 million in an all-cash transaction. 









(d) 

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, includes incremental costs incurred to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers.  For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, includes $65 million of income recognized attributable to the receipt of the initial tranche of funds from the government that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), partially offset by expense associated with a payment to eligible employees to help offset expenses they incurred as a result of COVID-19, certain asset impairment charges, and incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers.  During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the company reversed the $65 million of income received from the government under the CARES Act, which funds were returned during the three months ended December 31, 2020.







The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these COVID-19 items on the company's consolidated statements of operations:

 



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(dollars in millions)

Cost of services

$





$

34





$

4





$

35



Selling, general and administrative





5









8



Other operating income, net





(62)









(57)



Operating income

$





$

(23)





$

4





$

(14)



















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$





$

1





$





$

3



 

(e) 

For restructuring and integration charges, COVID-19 impacts, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2021 and 2020.  For the gain on sale of ownership in joint venture, income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income rate of 17.6%.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

3)

In April 2021, the company entered into ASRs with several financial institutions to repurchase $1.5 billion of the company's common stock as part of its share repurchase program.  For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the company paid $1.5 billion to the financial institutions and received an initial amount of 9.1 million shares of its common stock, for a value of $1.2 billion, which represents 80% of the total value of shares to be repurchased under the ASRs.  The specific number of shares that the company ultimately will purchase under the ASRs will be based on the average of the daily volume-weighted average price per share of the company's common stock during a repurchase period.  There were no other shares repurchased during three months ended June 30, 2021.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the company repurchased 12.5 million shares of its common stock for $1.6 billion, including 9.1 million shares repurchased under ASRs.  In each of February and March 2021, the company's Board of Directors increased the size of its share repurchase program by $1 billion.  As of June 30, 2021, $1.3 billion remained available under the company's share repurchase authorization. 









4)

The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2021 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2021.  Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's stock price, which are difficult to predict.  The following table reconciles our full year 2021 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding amounts determined under GAAP:

 



Low



High

Diluted EPS

$

11.48





$

12.18



Restructuring and integration charges (a)

0.46





0.46



COVID-19 impact (b)

0.03





0.03



Amortization expense (c)

0.62





0.62



Costs associated with Quest for Health Equity (d)

0.21





0.21



Gain on sale of ownership in joint venture (e)

(2.02)





(2.02)



ETB

(0.13)





(0.13)



Adjusted diluted EPS

$

10.65





$

11.35



 

(a) 

Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $75 million primarily associated with workforce reductions, systems conversions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business and impairment charges.  Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.









(b) 

Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $4 million associated with the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.  Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.









(c) 

Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS.  Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.

 

Amortization of intangible assets

$

104



Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

2



Total pre-tax amortization expense

$

106







Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%

$

79



 

(d) 

Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $35 million associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity.  Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.









(e) 

Represents a pre-tax gain of $314 million recorded in other income (expense), net following the sale of the company's 40% ownership in Q2 Solutions®.   Income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income tax rate of 17.6%.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-establishes-full-year-2021-outlook-301339057.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

