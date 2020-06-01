OLD BRIDGE, N.J., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As it looks to build its presence in the Garden State, 160 Driving Academy, a nationwide provider of commercial driver education, training and driver scoring and evaluation services, has selected R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC as exclusive real estate representative for New Jersey.
The Evanston, Ill.-based company—which already operates schools in Lincroft, Newton, Penns Grove, and Trenton—is seeking to buy or lease sites with approximately 1.5 acres of land in all parts of the state. "Sites should include an existing building of at least 1,500 square feet for the classroom or be zoned to accommodate construction of a new building of that size," said Alexis Fiore, Sales Associate and Account Manager at the Old Bridge-based commercial real estate brokerage. "The schools can be located in warehouse/industrial, commercial or retail areas, as well as absorb excess space on community or four-year college campuses."
In just over seven years, 160 Driving Academy has grown to operate 48 commercial driver's license schools and driver assessment centers nationwide. The company opened its first New Jersey location at Brookdale Community College's Lincroft campus in 2014.
"At a time when there is robust demand for commercial drivers, we are pleased to have been selected by this innovative company to help expand their footprint in New Jersey," said Ms. Fiore. "Schools like 160 Driving Academy are integral to helping those seeking good long-term employment in the wake of the current pandemic."
Property owners with sites that meet the company's criteria should contact Ms. Fiore at:
afiore@rjbrunelli.com or (732) 721-5800.
About R.J. Brunelli & Co.
R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 31 existing retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.0 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Sally Beauty Supply, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.
