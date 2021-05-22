SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Rajiv Tayal for 2021. Dr. Tayal is the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories for the Valley Health System, in Ridgewood, NJ. He is a board certified cardiologist specializing in interventional cardiology and structural heart disease.
Dr. Tayal is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College. Prior to joining TVH, he served as a member of the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Structural Heart Integrated Leadership Group. He is involved as a Principal Investigator in several ongoing national research trials, has authored a number of book chapters, peer reviewed publications and is considered an international authority on alternative vascular access.
He has been an active physician proctor in complex coronary intervention using mechanical circulatory support and transcatheter heart valve replacement since 2017. Dr. Tayal was named a Future Leader of TAVR in 2014, Young Leader in Interventional Cardiology in 2018, and Master Faculty for the Coronary Artery and Myocardial Protected PCI Initiative in 2020.
"Our mission is to provide personalized, high-quality care. We are dedicated to improving and maintaining health not only through preventive care but also by offering cutting-edge cardiac care with the latest advances in equipment, therapies, and options to participate in a number of National Clinical Trials," says Dr. Tayal
