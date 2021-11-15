PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCN, an award-winning* provider of high-speed internet, TV and phone services, today announced its limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. Deals are available to customers in each of its serviceable markets, including Boston, Chicago, DC, Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and New York starting November 15.
Cyber Season is here! With all the new demands on internet connectivity, RCN is offering top speeds with special holiday savings for new customers, including but not limited to:
- Consumers in the Boston metro area can get an amazing entertainment package: Internet speeds up to 250mbps for just $25.99 per mo. + a $50 Visa gift card + Free TiVo® 4k Stream for 12 months (online only). With the additional purchase of TV services, SHOWTIME® or STARZ® streaming service is included for 12 months. Plus, consumers opting for 500mbps internet speeds or higher receive a $100 Visa gift card. These are limited time offers end December 10th.
- In Chicagoland, RCN is offering 400mbps internet for just $39.99 per mo. + free professional install for online order only. In select areas and with select speeds, HBO Max® is included for three or 12 months. Offer ends January 4th.
- In DC and select surrounding suburbs, RCN DC is offering 300mbps high speed internet for only $29.99 + free professional installation + one-month of free service. Offer ends January 4th. If purchased by December 10th, customers purchasing internet 300mbps or above will also receive a $100 Visa gift card.
- Consumers in the in the Lehigh Valley can get an amazing entertainment package: Speeds up to 300mbps for just $36.99 per mo. + $100 gift card + one free month of internet + free professional installation + TiVo® Stream 4K free for 12 months, for any new customer ordering services online. Gift card offer ends December 10th.
- Consumers in areas of the Philadelphia region can get an amazing entertainment package: Speeds up to 300mbps for just $29.99 + $100 gift card + one free month of internet + free professional installation + TiVo® Stream 4K free for 12 months, for any new customer ordering services online. Gift card offer ends December 10th.
- New York City consumers can get Gig internet (speeds up to 940 Mbps) for just $34.99 + $200 gift card + two months services free (on internet services only) + complimentary professional install.
These limited time offers provide eligible new customers options of great value and the opportunity to switch to RCN and customize their home entertainment and remote work experiences with fast, reliable, award-winning internet.
For specifics on offers and coupon codes, please visit http://www.rcn.com or the appropriate landing page linked above.
About RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch
RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com) Grande Communications (http://www.mygrande.com), Wave Broadband (http://www.wavebroadband.com) and enTouch Systems (http://www.entouch.net) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide award-winning* high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and metropolitan Washington, DC (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications and enTouch Systems) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband).
*PCMag Readers' Choice: A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license; Where Available. Reprinted with permission. © 2021 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Media Contact
Zoe Cushman, Matter Communications, 617-874-5201, rcn@matternow.com
SOURCE RCN