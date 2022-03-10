HOBOKEN, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, explains how to read Microsoft Outlook email faster and shares other productivity tips in a new article. The informative article first discusses how to use the Outlook Message Reading Pane to read email faster.
The author then reviews using Priority Folders and Search Folders to streamline email. He also discusses customizing the To-Do Bar to display people, tasks and/or the calendar to increase productivity.
"Far more than just an email program, Microsoft Outlook delivers essential tools to help users make the most out of their time at work," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Read Email Faster with Outlook Reading Pane and Other Productivity Tips."
Read Email Faster with the Message Reading Pane
"Outlook provides an optional Message Reading Pane that displays the full email selected. Using it saves time because you don't have to open any emails to see what's in them. So, you just look and then delete, and the next one pops into the reading pane. Repeating the process gets you quickly through a long Inbox. It's a big timesaver!"
Adding Priority Folders to the Top of the Outlook Folder Pane
"The folder pane displays on the far left of the screen. Outlook includes several options that allow users to tweak the display to help them work more efficiently. For example, by default, the top of the folder pane displays Favorites, and you can customize this section to show priority items."
Using Search Folders and Rules to Streamline Email
"Outlook search folders and email rules provide additional tools for improving productivity. For instance, search folders provide a handy way to easily locate emails from a specific user or about a specific topic. And once users create a search folder, they can add it to the Favorites section as described above."
Customizing the To-Do Bar to Drive Productivity
"On the to-do bar, you can choose to display a snapshot of key productivity items. For instance, you can show your calendar and upcoming appointments, as well as tasks and favorite contacts."
Microsoft 365 Experts
Outlook provides numerous options to help people work smarter. For additional Outlook tips, contact the Microsoft 365 email experts at Messaging Architects. With deep expertise in Outlook and email migrations, its consultants help users unlock powerful features to drive collaboration and productivity.
