PATERSON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 1990s, Cesar Piña could have been another story of a lost soul destined to hustle his way earning fast money through dealing drugs and other crimes to attain the American dream.
He, instead, "flipped" his life script away from committing crimes to becoming a multimillionaire real estate mogul and helping others reach financial freedom in his new book "Flipping Keys: Self-Made Real Estate King."
Piña, who is from Paterson, New Jersey and proud of his Dominican descent, describes his life growing up with his family in New York's tough and impoverished Washington Heights neighborhood. While his family was a positive source in his life, the streets offered a different career path which brought him jail sentences as a young adult in the 2000s. With a wife and young daughter to support, he had to change his life for the better.
Prison helped him focus on creating a legitimate career in real estate. A chance meeting with an inmate with experience was the beginning for Piña to use his street hustle to take on the corporate world and achieving financial success the right way. Owning more than 1,100 rental properties in cities such as New York City, Chicago and Miami, Piña is a sought-after speaker presenting real estate investing seminars and selling out arenas through the United States.
"I've been on a mission. I've tried to tell my story to thousands so that when it's told you can envision yourself in my story, and see how everyone can achieve greatness," Piña wrote in his book. "Of the many things that I've learned on my way is to never allow anyone or anything to derail you off your track. Stay focused. I was always willing to try and try again no matter how many times I was turned down or ignored. No one could feel or understand my struggle. But most importantly, no one was going to stop me. It wasn't long before I began to see how some of the people I considered the closest to me, began to look and act differently towards me when I choose to better myself."
"Flipping Keys: Self-Made Real Estate King" is available for presale now on Amazon.
About Cesar Piña
Cesar Piña started his real estate journey early 2006 and has since made a name for himself giving inspiration and motivation to others who want to invest their money. Piña partnered with DJ Envy (Power 105.1) in 2018 and started touring creating seminars for people who want to learn the real estate business. Their seminars took place across the tri-state area. Being from New Jersey, Piña has also partnered with many people in real estate. He has been featured on The Breakfast Club where he spoke about himself educating others on real estate development, investing & flipping houses. He's also been featured on North Jersey, Billboard magazine, Paterson Times, Good Morning America, Drink Champs podcast and other media outlets. For more information, visit https://cesarpina.com. ###
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE JJR Marketing