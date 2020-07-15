Realogy and Home Partners of America Introduce Updates to RealSure Sell and RealSure Buy Programs Providing More Choices for Home Sellers Relaunching in Five U.S. Cities, RealSure is Now Available from Realogy's Trusted Residential Real Estate Brands, Including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty®