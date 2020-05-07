LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandemics like Coronavirus are global tragedies that have a lasting social and economic impact. According to lifestyle performance expert John Allen Mollenhauer (JAM), the Covid-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for people to break through fears and unhealthy habits and improve their health and lifestyle in proactive, natural ways.
And Mollenhauer should know. He recently recovered from a 3-week battle against Covid-19, proving that anyone - even without underlying medical conditions - is susceptible to an immune system attack like the Coronavirus.
"The Covid-19 virus came out of nowhere and people are fearful of contracting it because they know their immune system is compromised," says Mollenhauer. "For most people, their immunity is too often suppressed by poor lifestyle decisions and an unwillingness to embrace healthy living strategies."
In response to his Covid-19 experience, JAM began broadcasting about his recovery on social media and received an outpouring of support from family and friends. As a response, Mollenhauer opened a free Online Support Network for people who are looking to defend against Covid-19 as well as offer helpful guidance for people recovering from the virus. The network has connected hundreds of people from around the world who are sharing their Covid-19 stories and others who want to protect themselves from the virus.
JAM and his team also created an on-demand Lifestyle Boost Program to help people supercharge their immunity, health and resilience – a subject he has been coaching clients on for years. The two-week online program focuses on how to:
- Manage Your Energy and Build the Strength of Your Immune System
- Overcome Chronic Exhaustion and Fatigue as "Pre-existing Conditions"
- Embrace Tiredness to Become More Energized
- Source Your Energy from the Right Places
- Maximize Sleep, Rest, Recovery, Relaxation, Meditation, and Rejuvenation
- Eat Nutrient Rich to Take Your Immune System to Whole New Level
- Optimize Your Response to Life Stresses
"Having Covid-19 and recovering has motivated me to educate people on how to optimize their lifestyles now, more than ever" says Mollenhauer. "In this program, I combine my knowledge and experience to help people improve their health and resilience while defending and protecting
themselves against unnecessary future health risks like Covid-19."
The Lifestyle Boost Program Registration
John Allen Mollenhauer has been a health and performance lifestyle coach for over 20 years.
