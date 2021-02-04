BERGENFIELD, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Masterson-Carr, a construction worker, author, and active volunteer, has completed her new book I Suck at Pronouns: a touching and potent story of a mother's journey of raising her transgender son.
"Possibly call this a self-help book in the hopes that it may help the average Joe or Josephine who just wants to know where to begin or would like to be more educated on the subject or at least know that they're not alone," Masterson-Carr writes about her latest book.
Published by Page Publishing, Renee Masterson-Carr's emotional tale offers a glimpse of a mother's determination to understand and support her transgender son's transition.
This book will take readers into a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, tears, love, and acceptance through the lens of a mother who will give everything for the happiness of her child.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase I Suck at Pronouns at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
