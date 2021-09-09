BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Hurricane Ida devastated portions of the country with extensive power outages and property damage. Crossroads4Hope, a nonprofit organization supporting the social and emotional needs of people with cancer and their loved ones at no charge, quickly responded to ensure its members in the community had the resources and support they needed.
"Crisis situations beyond a cancer diagnosis can trigger intense feelings of isolation, fear, and worry," says Katherine Schaible, LSW, Program Director at Crossroads4Hope. "With many social service agencies, food banks, and other community and government organizations negatively impacted by the storm, it became our priority to contact our members in crisis."
Crossroads4Hope sent an immediate broadcast text message to nearly 600 members the morning of September 3, while many were still recovering in the aftermath of the storm. The organization's members responded with requests for emotional support; connections to shelters; and ongoing navigation and referrals for issues such as refilling prescriptions and transportation to medical appointments. Crossroads4Hope also provided immediate financial assistance to families affected by a pediatric cancer diagnosis through its partnership with Jason P. Schaible Memorial Fund.
"GoMo Chat®, part of Crossroads4Hope's new MyGo2Support program—a free-of-charge, personalized mobile engagement platform powered by GoMo Health®—was and continues to be a tremendous asset to our team," says Schaible, "We were able to communicate effectively and quickly with our community letting them know they were not alone."
"On an everyday basis, MyGo2Support enables Crossroads4Hope to continuously deliver social and emotional support and respond to the distress and needs of our members enrolled in the program, which becomes even more essential in a disaster," Schaible continued.
Beyond the text messages, 1,500 members throughout New Jersey—500 of whom are personally facing an active cancer diagnosis—have received phone calls from Crossroads4Hope's program team. Many members were experiencing similar challenges to those who replied to the initial text, but some of the members were simply overwhelmed by the magnitude of the situation.
Public health volunteer Lily Simon was among those who made calls to members. "Everyone who I spoke to on behalf of Crossroads4Hope really appreciated having us reach out, whether they needed direct assistance from us or were thankful for the reminder that we are here for them as a support system," explained Simon.
"Some members were not directly impacted by the hurricane but still experienced high social and emotional distress related to their cancer and other issues," explains Schaible. "Community-based organizations like Crossroads4Hope have an essential role to play as a lifeline to people with cancer, survivors, families, and loved ones."
If you or someone you know is impacted by cancer and in need of resources and support, call 908-658-5400, text 844-934-2519, or email programteam@crossroads4hope.org.
About Crossroads4Hope
Crossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2001 by four women who believed that people with cancer and their families deserved professionally led, community-based social and emotional support, education, and resources throughout their cancer journeys. Since 2004, more than 15,500 people have accessed Crossroads4Hope, resulting in 84,000 visits and over 100,000 hours of programming delivered, always offered at no charge. The organization helps all those touched by cancer to move through a health crisis to become active and empowered, taking control of their health and wellbeing. Crossroads4Hope's network of support embraces all people touched by cancer—the diagnosed and their loved ones—providing access to resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. Crossroads4Hope is committed to upholding the dignity of all people through cultural humility and respect for gender identification, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and income difference. Our vision is to be THE safe space to turn first to restore one's whole being and family. Learn more at crossroads4hope.org or call 908-658-5400.
About MyGo2Support
MyGo2Support is a telehealth platform that extends cancer resources and programs of support; education; and hope into people's home when and where they need it most. MyGo2Support is designed to personalize engagement and support no matter where someone is on their cancer journey from diagnosis to survivorship, or bereavement for affected families—taking into consideration the emotional, practical/financial, spiritual, physical, and social/environmental needs and challenges of the person. As needs elevate, MyGo2Support facilitates connection to Crossroads4Hope's mental health and allied health professionals for further intervention.
About GoMo Health®
GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and digital therapeutic solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction, and MACRA value-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, BehavioralRx®, The Science of Precision Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of activation and resiliency. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes.
Media Contact
Kristen Lefkus, Crossroads4Hope, +1 9082108510, klefkus@crossroads4hope.org
SOURCE Crossroads4Hope