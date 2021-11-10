HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity consultant and cloud services provider reviews the retail data security challenges faced by convenience stores in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that convenience stores make attractive targets for cyber-criminals.
The author then discusses the top retail data security challenges for c-stores, including card skimming at POS, achieving regulatory compliance, and the human factor complicated by work conditions. She then cites insufficient cybersecurity investment as a factor in weak security.
"The c-store industry has not invested in cybersecurity to the extent that other industries have," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Consequently, c-stores leave themselves particularly vulnerable with outdated technology and poorly trained staff."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Retail Data Security Challenges Threaten Vulnerable C-Store Industry."
"In countless movies, harried convenience store clerks find themselves at the wrong end of an armed robber's gun. However, while armed robbery continues to pose a significant threat, a more silent digital danger costs the industry millions of dollars. Convenience stores must address retail data security challenges to protect themselves and their customers."
Cyber Criminals Love Convenience Stores
"For cyber criminals, convenience stores represent an attractive target. On the one hand, c-stores collect a huge amount of valuable data. Between in-store purchases and outside fuel pump transactions, a single store processes hundreds, even thousands, of credit cards each day."
"This treasure trove of data yields assets a cyber-criminal can both use and sell. For instance, a single credit card can bring from ten cents to one dollar on the black market. Thus, the stolen data from thousands of credit cards delivers a substantial payday."
Closing C-Store Security Gaps
The solution to retail data security challenges must include multiple strategies. As a first step, c-stores should review cybersecurity policies and procedures. This is a good time to conduct a security and compliance risk assessment. Additional critical security steps include updating unpatched or outdated software and hardware and strengthening passwords.
Beyond these basic steps, c-stores strengthen cybersecurity by implementing EMV chip technology and leveraging automation. The retail IT experts at eMazzanti conduct risk assessments and guide organizations through implementing a comprehensive data security strategy.
