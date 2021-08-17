CLOSTER, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group unveiled plans today for a 195-unit luxury senior housing development in Closter, N.J. The Residences at Reuten Park will replace five obsolete post-World War II-era manufacturing buildings located within the Reuten Corporate Park to create a modern, state-of-the-art senior housing community.
The luxury senior housing development – designed for independent living, assisted living and memory care – will offer all-inclusive rental units with studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities will include private outdoor social spaces, fountains, an outdoor dining courtyard, multiple indoor dining areas, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a pond with an elevated wooden deck, a spa/salon and fitness center, cinema, game room, community gardens, fire pits and walking trails.
The Residences at Reuten Park will be located on an approximately six-acre property at 231 and 239 Herbert Avenue in downtown Closter – within walking distance of downtown retail stores and restaurants including Closter Plaza, as well as the Closter Nature Center. The property is located 10 miles north of the George Washington Bridge in Bergen County.
The project will be constructed in approximately 14 to 16 months, pending the Borough's Zoning Board of Adjustment's approval of the application. The proposed Residences at Reuten Park is currently located within Closter's Zoning District No. 5 'I' Industrial Area. Reuten Associates is requesting the Closter Zoning Board of Adjustments amend the property's zoning requirements to allow for a senior housing community.
"We believe that transforming the oldest portion of Reuten Corporate Park from a manufacturing center to a beautiful luxury senior housing community is the 'highest and best use' of our land," said Mike Reuten, owner and managing partner, Reuten Associates. "It will beautify the neighborhood and add a significant asset to our community – benefitting seniors, families, neighbors and local businesses."
"Often times, seniors like me have to move outside of their communities because of the lack of senior housing options," said Pat Reuten, co-owner of Reuten Associates. "This new development will be a wonderful way to allow seniors to stay close to their families in Closter while still giving them the opportunity to embrace their independence."
The Residences at Reuten Park will bring additional benefits to Closter, including enhancing the borough's tax base by an estimated $1 million each year. This includes $700,000 for the Closter Public Schools, nearly 10 times the amount the district currently receives in tax revenues from the property.
Additionally, the new project will reduce cars and commercial trucks on Herbert Avenue, resulting in a safer, quieter neighborhood. The development's proximity to downtown Closter will promote pedestrian foot traffic, which will bring more business for local retailers, restaurants and other small businesses.
A growing faction of Closter residents and business owners expressed support for the senior housing development.
"We fully support plans to convert the industrial park into a residential community that will benefit seniors and add to the charm and beauty of our town," said Mary Ann Hubschman, who owns and operates the Palisades Country Day School across the street from Reuten Corporate Park with her husband Richard Hubschman. "This development will more than meet the needs of seniors in Closter which currently doesn't offer this type of housing for our residents."
Nick Sparozic, a lifelong area resident who owns the property where Closter Car Wash operates (formerly Jersey Nick's Car Wash), also supports the project.
"For generations, the Reutens have played a pivotal role in Closter becoming one of New Jersey's most livable communities. Their business has created jobs, provided a significant source of revenue for the town's tax base, made donations to charities, and provided other meaningful ways of support for the town," said Sparozic. "Mike Reuten is continuing the family tradition of caring for Closter's residents by giving the town's senior population the opportunity to stay in their own community. I'm 100 percent in support of it."
Background on Reuten Associates
For nearly 80 years, the Reuten family has been closely tied to the Closter community. In 1945, Michael "Fred" Reuten purchased the property for his gutter manufacturing business and grew the company into a national manufacturer of doors and windows. His son Fred Reuten later turned the site into Reuten Corporate Park, leasing buildings to several manufacturing companies. His spouse Pat Reuten and his children Michael Reuten and Laura Reuten Kessler, who now own and manage the property, envision the proposed Residences at Reuten Park to fulfill an unmet need for senior housing in Closter.
About Metropolis Property Group (MPG)
Metropolis Property Group is a privately owned full-service real estate investment, development, and management company that also provides consulting and brokerage services. It has offices in Rhode Island and New Jersey. In 2012 the company began to provide consulting and brokerage services to real estate development and investment companies working in the NYC Metro area. MPG focuses on the acquisition and development of senior housing communities as well as multifamily, industrial, and hospitality. To learn more about MPG, visit: https://www.metropolispropertygroup.com/
