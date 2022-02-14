CLOSTER, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Development and operation plans for the Residences at Reuten Park, a proposed 195-unit luxury senior-living development in Closter, were presented last week to the borough's Zoning Board of Adjustments. Expert testimony highlighted the project's comprehensive health and wellness offerings and user-friendly technology resources.
Property owner Reuten Associates and developer Metropolis Property Group are seeking a variance to transform outdated industrial buildings at Reuten Corporate Park, located at 231 and 239 Herbert Avenue, into a modern community providing a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
"We pride ourselves in improving the quality of life for our residents," said Kelly Andress, founder and president of SageLife, which develops and operates congregate, independent and assisted living communities throughout the East Coast. "Regardless of the sector – whether it's independent living, assisted living or memory care – it's imperative that we create a space equipped with top-tier amenities, services, technologies and resources, and most importantly, a space that feels like home."
During the hearing, Andress discussed the SageLife MOSAIC programming, a wellness system that offers activities for all interests and abilities, such as arts, social engagements, exercise classes and educational courses. In addition to maintenance-free living and 24-hour nursing available on-site, the development will provide transportation services for guest use.
"Our mission is to create a vibrant space where seniors within our community can thrive," said Mike Reuten, owner and managing partner of Reuten Associates. "Throughout the development process, I've constantly asked myself, 'is this a space that mom can call home?' This project has become very personal to me for several reasons, mostly because it's more than just a building or a structure. We're creating an environment to which our residents, some of whom will be my family members and friends, will feel connected."
Operations plans will also include a fully functional tech ecosystem including medical, consumer and educational technology. To ensure the health and safety of residents, wearable devices that track health metrics will be available for use, and air purification systems, such as BiPolar Ionization, will be outfitted throughout the building's interior. User-friendly devices, amenities and services like tablets, videoconferencing, IT seminars and in-house tech lessons will be available, in addition to keyless entryways and a tech concierge to assist residents with inquiries.
Operation plans will also include:
- Infrastructure enhancements, including fiberoptic cables to maximize bandwidth and Wi-Fi throughout the community.
- Flexible meal plans, as well as indoor and outdoor dining venues and room service.
- On-site wellness staff, and physical, occupational and speech therapists.
- Emergency pull-cords in every unit.
Background on Reuten Associates
For nearly 80 years, the Reuten family has been closely tied to the Closter community. In 1945, Michael "Fred" Reuten purchased the property for his gutter manufacturing business and grew the company into a national manufacturer of doors and windows. His son Fred Reuten later turned the site into Reuten Corporate Park, leasing buildings to several manufacturing companies. His spouse Pat Reuten and their children Michael Reuten and Laura Reuten Kessler, who now own and manage the property, envision the proposed Residences at Reuten Park as the fulfillment of an unmet need for senior housing in Closter.
About Metropolis Property Group (MPG)
Metropolis Property Group is a privately owned, full-service real estate investment, development and management company that also provides consulting and brokerage services. It has offices in Rhode Island and New Jersey. In 2012 the company began to provide consulting and brokerage services to real estate development and investment companies working in the NYC Metro area. MPG focuses on the acquisition and development of senior housing communities as well as multifamily, industrial, and hospitality. To learn more about MPG, visit: https://www.metropolispropertygroup.com/
