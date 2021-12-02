CLOSTER, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Site plans for the Residences at Reuten Park, a proposed 195-unit luxury senior living development in Closter, N.J., were presented this week to the borough's Zoning Board of Adjustments. Engineering testimony highlighted project benefits including new landscaping and lighting, improved stormwater management and reduced air pollution and traffic.
Property owner Reuten Associates and developer Metropolis Property Group are seeking a variance to transform outdated industrial buildings at Reuten Corporate Park, located at 231 and 239 Herbert Avenue, into a modern community providing a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
"The Residences at Reuten Park is a wonderful project that will convert an underutilized piece of industrial property into an upscale residential development that represents a new era of senior living," said Jonathan Istranyi, principal, Stonefield Engineering & Design, who testified about the firm's study of the community. "This project appreciably enhances the property, and benefits seniors and community members in Closter and surrounding areas, which currently doesn't provide ample senior housing."
During the hearing, Istranyi discussed the developer's plans to efficiently manage stormwater runoff, install attractive landscaping and lighting, and decrease traffic. Specifically, a new stormwater management system will be installed to improve hydraulic capacity and is compliant with New Jersey Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Istranyi noted that the project is not anticipated to have any adverse drainage impacts on neighboring properties, downstream watercourse, or adjoining conveyance systems.
In addition to freestanding LED lanterns providing dark sky-compliant lighting to reduce light pollution, with no spillover into neighboring properties, the building will be constructed to shield outdoor amenities from public view. A total of 90 trees, plus ample shrubs and bushes, will also be planted to provide attractive landscaping and adequate buffering to adjacent properties.
Traffic studies conducted on the site have found that the proposed senior living community will produce considerably less traffic than other permitted uses. To further prevent congestion in the neighborhood, a traffic mitigation strategy will be implemented and will feature a private, gated driveway for employees and visitors to limit the number of vehicles entering and leaving the property. These two factors will produce less car and truck traffic on Herbert Avenue, which will create a safer neighborhood and will reduce air and noise pollution in the area.
Mike Reuten, owner and managing partner of Reuten Associates, said: "This study clearly demonstrates that the Residences at Reuten Park is a win-win for seniors, local businesses and the entire community. Our team is working diligently to ensure this development adheres to the highest standards of senior housing and fully addresses the needs of the Closter community."
The site plan includes additional amenities, including:
- The community will offer outdoor amenities such as a dining courtyard with a fountain, pool area with a fire pit, yoga lawn, games and activities lawn, a community garden, and two gazebos.
- Sidewalks and walkways around the entire community will connect amenity areas and building entrances.
- Other site features include a drop-off area, benches, light poles, decorative brick pavers, monument signs, crosswalks and curb ramps.
Background on Reuten Associates
For nearly 80 years, the Reuten family has been closely tied to the Closter community. In 1945, Michael "Fred" Reuten purchased the property for his gutter manufacturing business and grew the company into a national manufacturer of doors and windows. His son Fred Reuten later turned the site into Reuten Corporate Park, leasing buildings to several manufacturing companies. His spouse Pat Reuten and his children Michael Reuten and Laura Reuten Kessler, who now own and manage the property, envision the proposed Residences at Reuten Park to fulfill an unmet need for senior housing in Closter.
About Metropolis Property Group (MPG)
Metropolis Property Group is a privately owned full-service real estate investment, development, and management company that also provides consulting and brokerage services. It has offices in Rhode Island and New Jersey. In 2012 the company began to provide consulting and brokerage services to real estate development and investment companies working in the NYC Metro area.MPG focuses on the acquisition and development of senior housing communities as well as multifamily, industrial, and hospitality. To learn more about MPG, visit: https://www.metropolispropertygroup.com/
