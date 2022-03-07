PLAINFIELD, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rev. Dr. Willie Dean Turkvant-Ravenell, a full-time missionary of Rose of Sharon Church in Plainfield, New Jersey; a mother of two, has completed her new book "Healing Scriptures": a faith-strengthening read that brings light upon the word of God and the messages it carries, and inspires healing for people from all walks of life.
Rev. Dr. Turkvant-Ravenell share, "My God is a healing God. When I was broken, God became my only friend. The Bible is my sword, my life, and my protector from my enemy. God's word encourage me every second and minute of the day. When I wake up, I breathe and pray a declaration of healing over the whole world and God's people. I pray for the breakthrough of God's power. God's promise is to heal you. The only thing we need to do is to declare God's Word over your life. Victory. Read His Word. Love you all. Be blessed."
Published by Page Publishing, Rev. Dr. Willie Dean Turkvant-Ravenell's book paves a path to healing for every individual dealing with the hardships of life. Throughout the pages, God's word is embedded for the reader to find enlightenment while also leaving spaces for them to reflect and meditate.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Healing Scriptures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
