PARSIPANNY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MRE Finance has done it again…. Providing seniors with critical information when considering whether to sell a life insurance policy for cash in a life settlement or taking out a reverse mortgage. Our blogs "Selling Your Life Insurance vs Reverse Mortgages" and "Life Settlements, Policy Loans and Reverse Mortgages" outline the pros and cons, risks and implications of a reverse mortgage vs selling your life policy for cash. MRE Finance is committed to providing seniors with comprehensive information on a variety of topics relating to health, lifestyle, retirement and financial planning and is one of the most respected companies specializing in helping seniors sell their life insurance policies.
What is a reverse mortgage? It is an agreement in which homeowners 62 years of age and older can leverage the equity from their home to receive payments from a bank. It is not a risk-free transaction and may come with certain stipulations such as requiring the homeowner to live in the residence for the majority of the year. A life settlement is a transaction where an individual sells their policy to a licensed buyer for a lump sum payout. The benefit of selling your policy is not only eliminating premiums but you avoid putting your home potentially at risk. While reverse mortgages work for some, it may not work for buyers that have health issues. Borrowers who experience a decline in health requiring assisted living outside the home, may find themselves in default, and face a demand for repayment of the loan in full.
MRE Finance offers individuals with information and options to help them make informed decisions. Selling a life insurance policy can provide financial freedom for many seniors and may provide more flexibility to seniors looking to reduce costs and increase income. Clients can spend the payout from the policy sale however they choose without compromising other senior benefits. MRE Finance helps clients understand that many financial difficulties in retirement require different solutions. Understanding the nuances and value of each financial option is key. The company encourages clients to consult with a financial advisor to discuss their particular situations and needs. Visit MRE Finance's Blog page to learn more about selling a life insurance policy, senior health, lifestyle, retirement, financial planning, life and viatical settlements.
Visit the MRE Finance free life settlement calculator to see if your policy qualifies
Website: http://www.mrefinance.com
MRE Finance brings over 25 years of professional experience in the life and viatical settlement industry. Our mission is to educate and provide information to help seniors and those chronically ill to live life with dignity and greater financial stability by assisting them to sell their life insurance policy with ease. MRE Finance believes in being transparent with its clients and, above all respecting their privacy.
