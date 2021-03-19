BLAIRSTOWN, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Ardia, a successful businessman and former educator, has completed his new book "The Entitled Generation": a critical analysis of the cultural shift that has occurred in the methods used to educate and prepare an entire generation.
Ardia writes, "Society has a way of creating labels for cultural changes within our society. The label 'The Entitled Generation' has been circulated widely among the population, mentioned many times in the media, and discussed among a variety of educators and parents.
The exposure to this term has adhered to the generation of young people who have been enabled and overprotected by their parents and guardians. A very real softening of the standards applied to previous generations has worked itself into time-outs and explanations or excuses, instead of effective disciplines and consequences.
News reports of children suing their parents and a wide outbreak of young people feeling they are entitled to endless indulgences without taking responsibility for their own actions exists today. This may well be a result of being enabled and disabled by those that have great influence on their behaviors and attitudes.
Far too many parents, guardians, and grandparents have collapsed on the methods necessary to build responsibility and create realistic expectations. Unfortunately, the word no has all but evaporated from common use. We are experiencing a true evolution in the methods used to raise our children and young adults. Today, we celebrate when a child behaves well as it seems to have become the exception rather than the rule.
How did this happen? Why did it happen? Is it truly as bad as some would claim? What can we do to reverse the polarity of the movement? The Entitled Generation will chronologically highlight the answers to these and many more questions. It is very important to understand how and why our methodology for raising our children has changed so much from previous generations.
What were the cultural events that created the need for these changes? The purpose of this book is to provide a complete understanding of this shifting movement, yet to simply identify the causes is not enough to justify the purpose of this book.
The author combines his vast business and management experiences, his time serving as an educator, and his own life experiences to provide fourteen key solutions. These guidelines will combine the best methods in business management with the most effective guidelines for parents and guardians having the responsibility of raising children. The future of our country will always remain in the hands of the next generation."
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Ardia's work offers examples of how things have changed and options for parents/guardians of how to take a more active role in guiding their children into successful adulthood.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "The Entitled Generation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
