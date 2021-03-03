FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced the recipients of its Buyers Lab (BLI) PaceSetter Awards in the area of Extended MFP Ecosystems. Based on research conducted in the North American market, these accolades recognize document imaging OEMs that have the most complete and forward-looking products, services, and initiatives when it comes to on-board MFP apps and MFP-accessible cloud services.
The winners for 2021-2022 are:
RICOH USA, INC.
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Connected MFP Cloud Ecosystem
XEROX CORPORATION
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in MFP App Ecosystem
"As organizations look for ways to boost worker productivity, MFP-resident apps and MFP-connected cloud services can be invaluable tools for streamlining workflows, saving time, and freeing teams to focus on the work that matters most," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "This will be especially important in the post-pandemic workplace, where remote and hybrid home/office employees will rely on 'smart' connected MFPs to accomplish critical business functions, often without the benefit of IT support."
RICOH EXPANDS ITS MFP-ACCESSIBLE CLOUD WORKFLOW SERVICES
Ricoh has made cloud-connectivity a cornerstone of its MFP strategy, with its newest devices being compatible with a growing roster of document capture, routing, and processing options for both general business processes and key verticals. These useful workflows include file routing, converting files to a desired format, sending files to multiple destinations, and integration with leading back-end document repositories and business applications, all of which enable teams to efficiently extract useful data from paper, organize content for retrieval, and access the right information on demand. The fact these subscription-based services and workflows are maintained by Ricoh means that organizations require no capital expenditures, onsite servers, or special software for implementation.
XEROX LEADS THE WAY IN MFP APPS
With more than 120 MFP apps in its portfolio and 400 partners in its Personalized Application Builder Program, Xerox has focused on making its VersaLink, AltaLink, and (now) PrimeLink MFPs true "workplace assistants." In addition to the many apps Xerox has developed in-house, the company has opened up development to dealers, ISVs, and end even qualified customers, enabling them to create apps they can use themselves or share and monetize. From a vertical-market perspective, some app collections have been designed for sectors including education, healthcare, legal, and retail. Xerox has also made educating dealers and customers on MFP apps a priority, putting on regular webinars, conferences, and trainings focused on these kinds of solutions as well as producing up-to-date e-materials.
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
