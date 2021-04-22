HOBOKEN, N.J., Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Joe®, whose complementary brands include Snow Joe® and Aqua Joe®, a technology-powered tools company that innovates and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, eco-friendly lawn and garden equipment, today claims the coveted title as the #1 brand of electric pressure washers. As per TraQline unit share reports for Q1 2021, Sun Joe® now holds 15% market share in the U.S. for electric pressure washers. Sun Joe® has historically dominated the electric pressure washer market and since 2008 has globally sold over 3.2M pressure washers. The Q1 2021 TraQline report firmly solidifies Sun Joe's stake as the market leader in the electric pressure washer category.
Sun Joe® pressure washers have been widely praised for their ability to provide the power of a gas machine with the convenience and affordability of an electric unit to easily tackle a variety of tough cleaning tasks. Sun Joe's top-selling model, iconic to the brand, is its SPX3000® electric pressure washer that currently boasts over 30,000 reviews online at Amazon with an overall 4.5 star rating.
"Our Sun Joe® team is very excited to be the #1 brand of electric pressure washers, an accolade that truly speaks to Sun Joe's ability to embrace the voice of its customer," commented Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®. "At Sun Joe®, we focus on developing innovative, high-performing and easy-to-use tools, and we are proud that more and more consumers continue to choose Sun Joe® for their home and garden needs."
Not only does Sun Joe® lead market share in the electric pressure washer category, but its complementary parent brand, Snow Joe®, is the market leader in both Battery Operated and Electric Snow Throwers as per TraQline unit share reports. Pressure Washers and Snow Throwers are just two of the many lawn and garden market sectors where Sun Joe® and Snow Joe® have found their niche, and the brands continue to own these niche markets through their relentless focus on customer feedback to influence the design, development and innovation of easy-to-use, high quality, and affordable tools that they know their customers will love. It's no wonder why over 3.2M customers looking for a pressure washer have chosen to Go With Joe®!
About Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®
Snow Joe®, and its complementary brands Sun Joe® and Aqua Joe®, planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front-end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its swift ability to get its tools into the hands of its customers fast when they need them most, especially during weather emergencies. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers, but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe® has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving tools to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, watering equipment, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers – there's a solution for every season. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com or connect with Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com
