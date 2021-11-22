MAPLE SHADE, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Risk Partners, a specialty underwriter and alternative risk provider, today announced that renowned industry veteran Gary Osborne has been recognized as Captive Person of the Year by the South Carolina Captive Insurance Association (SCCIA). The annual award honors individuals for their outstanding leadership and accomplishments on behalf of the SCCIA and the captive insurance industry in South Carolina.
"In the face of tremendous uncertainty during the height of the pandemic, Gary's poise and guidance helped the association and its members seamlessly navigate unprecedented challenges," said Annie W. Wilson, Esq., Executive Director, South Carolina Captive Insurance Association. "Gary's tenure as President and Chairman of the association has been nothing short of remarkable, representing the SCCIA at several national forums and supporting the organization's mission of being a thought leader in the industry while further strengthening South Carolina's standing as a premier captive domicile."
A veteran of the industry with nearly four decades of experience, Osborne joined Risk Partners as Vice President of Alternative Risk in 2018. Prior to joining Risk Partners, Osborne held a number of progressive leadership roles with some of the industry's most renowned companies including Price Waterhouse and Sedgwick throughout his illustrious career. He has served in a variety of advisory roles with the SCCIA and several other trade associations during his career while also participating in numerous speaking engagements and panel appearances.
Osborne was honored amongst his peers from across the industry during the SCCIA's recent annual conference.
"I'm extremely honored to receive this recognition and represent South Carolina's flourishing captive insurance industry," said Gary Osborne, vice president, alternative risk, Risk Partners. "I could not be more proud of the SCCIA's members and their tireless efforts through extraordinary challenges to continue to position South Carolina as a true leader in the captive insurance industry."
