MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announced RLS Gress has earned the top food safety certification for cold storage warehousing and distribution through the British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS), garnering the highest AA rating for the Scranton, PA based cold storage warehouse.
The BRCGS certification for storage and distribution is an international accolade awarded to companies to meet BRC standards of best practices for quality, hygiene, and product safety. The BRCGS grading system ranges from AA, A, B, C, D, and Uncertified, from highest to lowest. The scale is based on the amount and type of non-conformances found in the audit; a double AA BRCGS rating signal less than 5 minor nonconformances.
RLS Gress is excited to have earned the highest AA rating, proving to be a trusted food safety focused logistics provider. Partnering with an AA BRCGS certified 3PL company is beneficial to food manufacturers who value cold chain visibility, brand protection, and best food safety practices.
"I am very proud of our team that we get to raise the BRCGS AA flag here at RLS Gress," said Glenn Gress Jr, Vice President and Regional Partner at RLS Gress. "The audit certification serves as evidence to our current and prospective customers of the hard work that our team puts forward to deliver the best food safety and quality to protect their products while at RLS."
Part of BRCGS Issue 4 new audit protocol requires the cold storage warehouses to agree to unannounced audits. Surprise audits hold your company accountable for adhering to the BRCGS most current standards and ensure the company remains a trusted cold storage warehouse and shipping company in the industry.
"Having witnessed how RLS Gress transformed its culture to understand what BRCGS does, come together as an example of what cold storage warehouse teams should behave like and complete the audit the way they did is truly special' said Jose Maldonado, Director of Quality and Safety at RLS Logistics.
Maldonado continued, "it's not only special because RLS Gress is the first RLS cold storage warehouse partner to achieve their goal of completing the food safety audit, but because the hard work they put forth made them deserve it. It's a pleasure to see team efforts come together in that manner."
ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry acquisition professionals, capital resources, and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL- RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top-tier regional platform with a national scale supported by service levels only a family-operated company can provide.
