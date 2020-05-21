SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller, the app that eliminates spam calls, revealed a 35% decrease in spam calls since March in their "State of Robocalls During COVID-19" report. The worldwide shutdown is presumed to be the cause of the dramatic decline in spam calls.
On average, consumers received 5 billion spam calls per month in 2019. According to RoboKiller's report, spam calls have continued to decline monthly in 2020, with a drastic drop during March and April as the COVID-19 pandemic was peaking in the United States. In April, 2.77 billion spam calls reached consumers' phones, which is a 35% drop from March's 4.28 billion, and a 38% drop from February. The rapid decline shows that global quarantine orders impacted spammers' ability to place robocalls.
RoboKiller's findings suggest that spammers sheltering in place is impacting the otherwise most commonly placed spam calls by over 30%.
- Computer Security spams decreased by 72%
- Social Security spams decreased by 36%
Though total spam calls are down, a select group of more uncommon spam calls has quadrupled in volume, which is likely due to spammers shifting their tactics to capitalize on the fear surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Get Rich Quick spams increased by 181%
- Pharmacy spams increased by 108%
RoboKiller's advanced technologies fuel the app which has identified 10 different COVID-19 related phone calls including donation requests, debt relief, and get rich quick schemes. In addition, RoboKiller also identified spam texts warning people of potential COVID-19 exposure, directing them to fake websites to buy masks and hand sanitizer.
As countries begin to re-open, consumers can expect spam calls to return to their normal call volume. Consumers should be wary of calls and text messages from unknown numbers, and should not engage with an unknown caller by pressing one or replying STOP. Downloading a spam call and text blocking app like RoboKiller, will eliminate these unwanted spam calls. RoboKiller is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.
