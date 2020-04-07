WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized automotive and skilled trades career training, will add robotics courses to its advanced manufacturing career training program at the Mahwah, NJ campus this spring. The Advanced Manufacturing with Robotics program is supported by Haas Automation, and prepares students for careers working with computer numerical control (CNC) manufacturing equipment.
Lincoln Tech's Mahwah campus – which features a partnership with the NASA HUNCH program as part of its advanced manufacturing program – is currently enrolling students for the program and will begin offering this enhanced training option starting April 28th.
"As robots have grown more commonplace in modern manufacturing processes, we know that employers continue to seek out candidates with the unique programming skills to operate them," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "We're proud to now offer enhanced training that addresses that skills gap and helps graduates discover faster routes to career opportunities. Manufacturing in 2020 is a far cry from the 'factory work' of the 20th century, and it's exciting to see robotics equipment becoming part of the Lincoln Tech curriculum."
The robotics-focused courses enhance a program that has been in place at the campus since 2014. Featuring a new "Robotics in the Workplace" course, the program continues its focus on skills such as reading blueprints, making precision measurements, CNC milling and turning, and advanced multi-axis machining. The course enhancement will provide even greater opportunities for building career skills that are in demand across today's manufacturing industry.
"Robotics is not only here, but it's here to stay," says Joe Bellucci, Lincoln Tech's Corporate Director of Product Development. "We have surgeons operating on a patient from a chair situated across the operating room, or even halfway around the world. We have vacuum cleaners that do the routine task of keeping our floors clean. This technology has found itself embedding firmly into the manufacturing industry as robots are used to complete mundane repetitive action which saves machinists from the possibility of carpel tunnel syndrome and/or back conditions."
"Robots also allow machine shops to be more productive by operating around the clock with less human involvement. However, these robots will not work without the people to maintain and program them," Bellucci adds. "This is why at Lincoln Technical Institute we're launching this new program – to respond to this very need."
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
