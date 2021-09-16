FAIR LAWN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosica Communications was recently awarded two prestigious awards, which reflect the public relations, social media, corporate communications, and integrated marketing communications services the national agency provides to its clients. The company has been named to the Forbes 2021 List of America's Best PR Agencies and has been recognized as a "Top Social Media Agency in Vermont" by Kicksta and InfluenceGrid. Rosica won these awards for its work in the areas of education PR, nonprofit PR, and healthcare public relations. The agency was one of only 200 firms chosen from thousands of PR companies that were nominated for Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies.
"We're thrilled to be named to Forbes' inaugural list of our nation's best PR firms. The fact that we were nominated by our clients means the world to us," said agency President Chris Rosica. "In this always-evolving communications environment, our clients rely on us like never before to build and protect their brands and create and execute strategic, ROI-driven integrated marketing communications programs."
Kicksta and InflenceGrid selected Rosica as a "Top Social Media Agency in Vermont" in their 2021 Social Media Marketing Awards rankings. According to the award issuance, "Rosica provides B2B and B2C PR and marketing services. The agency serves multiple industries, including healthcare, education, and cannabis. In addition to typical digital marketing services, Rosica also specializes in cause marketing, thought leadership, corporate positioning, and crisis communications."
"In addition to making the Forbes list in 2021, we are excited to be placed on InfluenceGrid's and Kicksta's list of Top Social Media Agencies in the U.S. Our client-first approach is what drives the agency's social media marketing strategies, creativity, quality content, and results." added Chris Rosica.
Over the years, Rosica has won dozens of awards reflecting best-in-class work in media relations, thought leadership development, digital marketing, positioning and messaging, corporate communications, cause marketing, issues management, and crisis communications. The firm's primary focus being nonprofits and education, the agency has achieved ongoing recognition for its work in these sectors.
ABOUT ROSICA
Established in 1980, Rosica Communications builds its clients' share of voice to educate stakeholders, elevate thought leadership, and help them stand apart from the competition. It does this through thought leadership programs, positioning and messaging, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, content marketing, cause marketing, and influencer relations. What sets Rosica apart from other national PR and communications firms is its ability to strategically leverage and repurpose clients' earned media results to increase client revenues and bolster SEO, online reputation management, content marketing, and social media outcomes.
Media Contact
Terese Kelly Greer, Rosica Communications, 201-843-5600, terese@rosica.com
SOURCE Rosica Communications