FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Rosica, president of Rosica Communications, a national, award-winning public relations and integrated marketing communications agency specializing in education, nonprofit, and healthcare PR and communications, will be presenting at Finalsite's School Marketing Day on October 21, 2021. Rosica's presentation, which takes place at 2:30 PM EST, will center on five crisis communications imperatives that school marketing professionals and heads of school should know. Finalsite is a leading digital marketing and communications platform for schools and districts around the world. Presenting with Rosica is Patrick Coyle, chief communications officer at Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, IL.
"Finalsite hosts two world-class conferences annually, one for private and charter schools and another for public schools. I'm honored to present at a second Finalsite meeting this year," said Chris Rosica. "Pat Coyle and I look forward to offering fresh insights into crisis communications. He's a seasoned school marketing and crisis comms. professional and I know his experience will add tremendous value to the session," he added.
Known as the largest marketing event for schools, School Marketing Day is a free, virtual conference with sessions that inform and inspire private and charter school leaders, administrators and marketing professionals. Finalsite is expecting thousands of attendees from around the world. There will be opportunities to learn how to set new marketing communications goals, strategize regarding timely issues – especially during this new era of COVID, and prepare for unexpected events that can tarnish a school's reputation. There will also be networking events for attendees throughout the course of the event.
Registration for School Marketing Day is now available at https://www.schoolmarketingday.com/.
ABOUT ROSICA
Established in 1980, Rosica Communications builds its clients' share of voice and thought leadership to achieve strategic objectives, protect reputations, and help them stand apart from the competition. The agency's services include media relations and storytelling, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, influencer relations, and content marketing. A national PR agency, Rosica offers comprehensive integrated marketing communications services – fusing media relations with content marketing, social media, SEO, thought leadership development, and online reputation management. For more information visit https://www.rosica.com/.
Media Contact
Terese Kelly Greer, Rosica Communications, 201-843-5600, PR@rosica.com
SOURCE Rosica Communications