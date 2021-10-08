VINELAND, N.J., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Honda Pilot has good interior and technology features. It is now available at Rossi Honda. It comes in EX-L, SE, Touring, Elite, and Black Edition trim levels. The 2022 Honda Pilot comes standard with a 3.5L V6 engine which is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission to deliver 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The EX-L, SE and Touring trims can accommodate eight passengers. Second-row captain's chairs can reduce passenger capacity to seven and is optional in the Touring trim. It can go from 0-60mph in nearly 5.7 seconds. It has a trunk volume of 16.5 cubic feet. Redesigned steering wheel, Leather-wrapped seats, extended support in seats are some of the other interior features present in the 2022 Honda Pilot.
Lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control are some of the safety features available in the 2022 Honda Pilot.
