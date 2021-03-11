VINELAND, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vineland-area drivers who have been looking for a new vehicle that offers more space will like what the 2022 Honda Odyssey has to offer. With more interior space and various trim level options, the 2022 Honda Odyssey is ready to go. The minivan is now available at Rossi Honda.
The five trim levels that the 2022 Honda Odyssey is available in include the LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All five trim levels come with the same powerful engine option which is a 3.5-liter V-6 that produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-foot of torque.
There are a variety of technology features available and standard in the 2022 Honda Odyssey. The LX trim level comes with a 5-inch color LCD screen and the rest of the trim levels come with an 8-inch high-resolution electrostatic touchscreen. Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Sirius XM®, HD Radio™ and SMS Text Message Function come standard on the EX trim level and above.
Honda Sensing® technologies come standard in the 2022 Honda Odyssey. The systems include a Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System™, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning. Other driver-assist features include a Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Traffic Sign Recognition, Auto High-Beam Headlights and Rear Seat Reminder.
