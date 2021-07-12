VINELAND N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Vineland area who have been looking for a certified pre-owned vehicle can take advantage of the Certified Dream Deal Sales Event that is happening now at Rossi Honda. Very well-qualified customers can take advantage of 0.99% APR financing for up to 36 months. This offer is good now through Aug. 31 and it is available on all 2017-2021 Honda Certified Pre-Owned Civic, Accord and HR-V models.
Individuals who would like a vehicle that offers more space than a traditional sedan might want to take a closer look at the 2021 Honda HR-V. It is available in four trim levels which include the LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. There are two different cargo capacities based on which drivetrain option is chosen. When the 2021 Honda HR-V has 2WD, it will have 24.3 cubic feet behind the second row of seats and 58.8 cubic feet behind the first row of seats. When the crossover is equipped with AWD, it will have 23.3 cubic feet behind the second row of seats and 57.6 cubic feet behind the first row of seats.
When it comes to vehicles keeping its passengers safe, the 2021 Honda Civic Sedan and Accord stand out from the crowd. They both come standard with Honda Sensing® Safety and Driver-Assistive Technologies. The systems that are included are a Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.
Potential customers who would like to learn more about the Certified Dream Deal Sales event that is happening now at Rossi Honda can visit https://www.rossihonda.com/. Individuals who would like to speak with someone from the dealership can do so by calling 856-692-1700. Finally, for those who would like a more personal experience, Rossi Honda is conveniently located at 1517 South Delsea Drive.
Media Contact
Alex Arena, Rossi Honda, 856-692-1700, aarena@rossihonda.com
SOURCE Rossi Honda