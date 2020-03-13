LEBANON, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotolo Karch Law is pleased to announce that founding partner Victor A. Rotolo, has been named to the Thomson Reuters 2020 list of New Jersey Super Lawyers and that Charles C. Rifici, attorney with the Firm since 2014, had been named to the 2020 New Jersey Rising Stars list.
This is Mr. Rotolo's 15th consecutive year and Mr. Rifici's fourth consecutive year of being named to the respective lists, selections to which are made in accordance with the methodology and set of standards set forth by Thomson Reuters under the Super Lawyers Selection Methodology.
"I am honored to be recognized by the Thomson Reuters organization, and I congratulate Charles on his recognition. This achievement underscores the faith and trust our colleagues and clients place in our abilities to handle even the most complex legal matters," stated Mr. Rotolo.
Victor A. Rotolo
Formerly an officer with the Elizabeth, NJ Police Department, Mr. Rotolo founded Rotolo Karch Law (formerly The Rotolo Law Firm) in 1992. He currently focuses primarily on the areas of divorce and family law, criminal defense and personal injury.
Mr. Rotolo has held an "AV" rating since 1996 from Martindale-Hubbell, the nation's oldest legal reference company. These ratings are assigned based on methodology and a set of standards set forth under Martindale-Hubbell's Peer Review Ratings Methodology. Additionally, Mr. Rotolo is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum (awarded to attorneys who have attained verdicts or settlements of one million dollars and higher), a former Chair and Vice-Chair of the District XIII Ethics Committee of the New Jersey Supreme Court, and is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Lawyer according to the criteria listed under Rule 1:30: Specialty Certification of Attorneys.
Mr. Rotolo is admitted to practice in all New Jersey Courts, the U.S. District Courts, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Tax Court, and holds membership in both the Hunterdon County and Somerset County Bar Associations.
Charles C. Rifici
Mr. Rifici, admitted to practice in the State of New Jersey, focuses primarily on the areas of criminal defense, civil litigation, and family law, including issues relating to estate planning and probate matters. He is a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Hunterdon County Bar Association.
About the Firm
Rotolo Karch Law of Lebanon, NJ, offers legal counsel to clients pertaining to civil litigation, criminal defense, divorce and family law, DUIs/DWIs, motor vehicle accidents, and personal injury matters. To schedule an appointment, please call 908-534-7900.
Media Contact:
Patricia Birchenough
Phone: 908-200-7766
Email: info@hunterdonbiz.com
Related Images
rotolo-karch-law-2020-super.jpg
Rotolo Karch Law 2020 Super Lawyers Selections
Victor A. Rotolo and Charles Rifici of Rotolo Karch Law - Selected to the 2020 NJ Super Lawyers Lists