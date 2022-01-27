MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award is accepting nominations for its award for "Unsung NJ Heroes" through February 11, 2022.
Winners of the Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award come from all over New Jersey and from all walks of life. They are everyday people, community leaders, and advocates, people who saw a problem and took action to solve it. People who understood that injustice and inequity must be ended so all can have opportunity. These Unsung Heroes range in age from pre-teens to senior citizens.
Ten outstanding individuals will be honored at the 26th Anniversary Award Ceremony in May 2022. There will be one top award of $50,000; two $25,000 awards, and up to seven $7,500 awards.
"When COVID-19 struck, Chef Dion used his culinary experience to organize food distribution programs for people struggling to make ends meet," said Liz Corsini, who nominated the military veteran Dionisio Cucuta, Jr for the award. "Don't think long about the application…just recognize the goodness in the world. It can make a huge difference in the community and for the unsung hero when you recognize someone for the work they have done." Cucuta was awarded the $50,000 award for 2021 as a result of the nomination.
Nominations are being accepted through February 11, 2022 online: https://www.ramapo.edu/berrie-awards/2022-nomination-form/
"The Russ Berrie Award means raising awareness," said Fraidy Reiss, 2019 award honoree for her founding of Unchained At Last to help other women in New Jersey - and across the U.S. - resist or escape forced marriages and rebuild their lives. "I am here and I'm going to continue fighting for women and girls and helping make people aware of this issue."
More information available at: https://www.ramapo.edu/berrie-awards/
More visual images available upon request
Media Contact
Meredith Lee, Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award, +1 2672576700, ennis@sis25.com
SOURCE Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award