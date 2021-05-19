(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data from its cancer clinical research program will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from June 4-8. A total of 16 presentations including 13 abstracts, two educational sessions and one clinical science symposium have been accepted, highlighting data in numerous types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma and breast, lung and kidney cancer.

"While COVID-19 was justifiably the dominant medical issue and health topic of the past year, the ravages of cancer continued to impact millions of patients and their families in the U.S. and globally," said Howard S. Hochster, MD, FACP, associate director for clinical research at Rutgers Cancer Institute; director of oncology research at RWJBarnabas Health; and distinguished professor of medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. "Inspired and undeterred by the challenges of the pandemic, our team of internationally recognized physicians and translational researchers in the oncology clinical research program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health intensified their efforts and focus on our mission to advance cancer management, care and outcomes in order to help eradicate the disease. We are excited to unveil a dynamic lineup of significant data on a number of key cancers, and new examinations of the impact of racial disparities on cancer risk, survival and care."    

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:

  • Data from a primary analysis of the fixed-duration (FD) cohort of CAPTIVATE, a multicenter phase 2 study of first-line ibrutinib (I) plus venetoclax (V) in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. Previously reported results from the minimal residual disease (MRD) cohort found that undetectable MRD was achieved in over two thirds of patients with 12 cycles of I+V, and 30-month progression-free survival rates were ≥95% irrespective of subsequent randomized treatment. Now results from the FD cohort will be presented, evaluating fixed-duration treatment with I+V.
  • Data from a phase 2 trial of adjuvant nivolumab in high-risk Stage IIB/IIC melanoma patients. Patients with Stage IIB and IIC melanoma have a 30-45 percent chance of recurrence in the first five years after surgery, yet there are no FDA-approved agents which dramatically improve these patients' chances. This trial seeks to determine if immunotherapy, adjuvant PD-1 inhibition with nivolumab, would improve recurrence-free survival (RFS) at 24 months compared to historical RFS rates.     

The full list of presentations at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time

Abstract 7501

Fixed-duration (FD) first-line treatment

(tx) with ibrutinib (I) plus venetoclax (V)

for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small

lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL): Primary

analysis of the FD cohort of the phase 2 captivate study.

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Poster Presentations

Abstract No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time       

Abstract 7512

Polatuzumab vedotin (Pola) + rituximab (R) +

lenalidomide (Len) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory

(R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Primary

analysis of a phase 1b/2 trial.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 5580

HER2 in uterine serous carcinoma: Testing platforms

and implications for targeted therapy.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 10025

Household material hardship and parental distress in

a multicenter clinical trial for pediatric acute lymphoblastic

leukemia.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 4131

Body composition measurements and overall survival

in patients with resectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma

receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy: Analysis from

SWOG S1505.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 8512

KEYNOTE-799: Phase 2 trial of pembrolizumab plus

platinum chemotherapy and radiotherapy for unresectable,

locally advanced, stage 3 NSCLC.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 9515

Clinical activity of fianlimab (REGN3767), a human

anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody, combined with

cemiplimab (anti-PD-1) in patients (pts) with advanced

melanoma.

 

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 11539

Deciphering the molecular landscape and the tumor

microenvironment of perivascular epitheloid cell

neoplasma (PEComa).

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 11555

Multiomic analysis to reveal distinct molecular profiles

of uterine and nonuterine leiomyosarcoma.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 3112

Dosing, drug reduction, drug interruption, and drug

discontinuation rates among U.S. FDA approved

tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract TPS3143

TCF-001 TRACK (Target Rare Cancer Knowledge):

A national patient-centric precision oncology trial for

rare cancers.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 12025

Racial disparities in follow-up care of early-stage

lung cancer survivors.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Abstract 9583

Adjuvant nivolumab in high-risk stage IIb/IIc melanoma

patients: Results from investigator initiated clinical trial.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Education Session Presentations

Session title

Title

Presentation Date/Time       

Next Steps:

Sequencing Therapies

in Advanced Kidney

Cancer in the Contemporary

Era

Integration of Multimodality Treatment in Advanced

Kidney Cancer: The Roles of Surgery and Radiation

Therapy

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Nutrition, Physical Activity,

and Health Disparities:

Harnessing Lifestyle for

Breast Cancer Prevention

and Control in Diverse Populations

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Impact of Obesity

on Breast Cancer Risk and Survival

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Clinical Science Symposium

Abstract No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time       

Abstract 11512

Large scale multiomic analysis suggests mechanisms

of resistance to immunotherapy in leiomyosarcoma.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

