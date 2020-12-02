NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, today announced that data from its hematology clinical research program will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held virtually from December 5-8. A total of 22 abstracts have been accepted, predominantly data in several types of blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
"At Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health our team of internationally recognized physicians and translational researchers all share the same singular focus and mission, which is to help individuals eradicate cancer," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director for Clinical Services and Director, Lymphoma Program, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Medical Director, Oncology Service Line, RWJBarnabas Health. "In line with this mission, and despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain wholeheartedly committed to our oncology clinical research program and look forward to sharing our robust lineup of data in blood cancers and other key areas of hematology research at ASH."
Of the 22 abstracts, 10 were accepted for oral presentation. Highlights of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey speakers include:
- Data from a Phase 2 study of odronextamab (REGN1979), a first-in-class human CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody, examining durable and complete responses in patients with highly refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including those who are refractory to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy. Relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma remains an area of high unmet patient need and no curative options are currently available.
- Data from an observational, real-world study across 15 U.S. Cancer Centers examining outcomes and prognosis of older patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in the routine clinical setting. Treatment of these patients is challenging due to the prevalence of comorbidities, frailty and complexities with the delivery of chemotherapy.
- Research that identified and validated the novel Burkitt Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (BL-IPI) in patients with Burkitt lymphoma (BL), a rare, high-grade B-cell lymphoma that is often studied in trials with small sample sizes. Validated via cancer centers in Europe, Canada and Australia, the BL-IPI is a simplified stratification and comparison of risk distribution in geographically diverse cohorts.
The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:
Oral Presentations
Abstract and
Title
Presentation Date/Time
(Session 653)
REGN5458, a BCMA x CD3 Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody, Induces Deep and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Abstract 271
Frequency and Prognostic Significance of Recurrent Gene Mutations in Pediatric B-ALL: Report from the DFCI ALL Consortium
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Abstract 400
Odronextamab (REGN1979), a Human CD20 x CD3 Bispecific Antibody, Induces Durable, Complete Responses in Patients with Highly Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Including Patients Refractory to CAR T Therapy
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 476
Real World (RW) Outcomes and Prognostication of Older Patients with Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) in the Contemporary Era
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 478
CNS Prophylaxis During Front-Line Therapy in Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas: Real-World Outcomes and Practice Patterns from 19 US Academic Institutions
Sunday, December 6, 2020
at 2:30 p.m. PST
Abstract 527
Overcoming NOTCH1-Driven Chemoresistance in T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Via Metabolic Intervention with Oxphos Inhibitor
Monday, December 7, 2020
Abstract 599
Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Venetoclax with Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Primary Efficacy Analysis of a Phase Ib/II Study
Monday, December 7, 2020
Abstract 586
Pegaspargase Re-Challenge after Grade 2 Hypersensitivity Reaction in Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results from DFCI 16-001
Monday, December 7, 2020
Abstract 705
The Burkitt Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (BL-IPI)
Monday, December 7, 2020
Abstract 706
Prognostication, Survival and Treatment-Related Outcomes in HIV-Associated Burkitt Lymphoma (HIV-BL): A US and UK Collaborative Analysis
Monday, December 7, 2020
Poster Presentations
Abstract and
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Abstract 1102
Genomic Ancestry in B Cell Lymphoid Malignancies
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Abstract 1190
A Phase I-II Trial of DA-EPOCH-R Plus Ixazomib As Frontline Therapy for Patients with MYC-Aberrant Lymphoid Malignancies: The Daciphor Regimen
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Abstract 1407
A Phase I Dose Escalation Study of PT-112 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Abstract 2066
Prognostication for Advanced Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) in the Modern Era: A Project from the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 2046
Patient-Reported Outcomes Among Patients with High-Risk Untreated Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Randomized to Bendamustine/Rituximab (BR) or Bendamustine/Rituximab with Bortezomib (BVR) Therapy: Results from the ECOG-ACRIN E2408 Study
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 2801
Baseline Biomarkers of T-Cell Function Correlate with Clinical Responses to Odronextamab (REGN1979), and Loss of CD20 Target Antigen Expression Identified As a Mechanism of Treatment Resistance
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 2503
Patient and Disease Factors Predict Risk of 1-Year Mortality Among Older Adults Who Receive Intensive Chemotherapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL)
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 2478
Environmental Sars-Cov-2 Surface Testing: Low Incidence of Virus Positivity in Outpatient and Inpatient Hematology/Oncology Settings
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 2101
Final Report of Reduced Anthracycline Dose Intensity with the Addition of Dose Dense Rituximab in Children, Adolescents and Young Adults with De Novo Good Risk Mature B-Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL)
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Abstract 3297
Reduction of Clostridium Difficile Infection in an Academic Medical Center Blood and Marrow Transplant Population
Monday, December 7, 2020
Abstract 2978
Radiation-Based Approaches as an Alternative to Stem Cell Transplant for Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Multicenter Retrospective Analysis
Monday, December 7, 2020
Abstract 3051
EBV-Positive Primary CNS Lymphomas in Older Patients: Incidence, Characteristics, Tumor Pathology, and Outcomes across a Large Multicenter Cohort
Monday, December 7, 2020
About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.
For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis
Media Relations Assistant
908-812-6114
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu
For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)