MANALAPAN, N.J., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RxS LLC, in support of the organization's mission to empower connections in healthcare, today announced its expansion into the patient care arena. PatientCentral is a technology-enabled service that provides brands and manufacturers a single point of contact with their patients and patient caregivers.
RxS LLC, is an international, multi-channel sample management solution provider to the life science and pharmaceutical industries. Serving the space for ten years, they have developed a reputation for maintaining great customer relationships with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. With this expanded offering, RxS remains steadfast in its longstanding dedication to improving care and outcomes, and empowering healthcare success – yet is now able to complete the healthcare continuum by partnering directly with patients.
According to RxS Principal and Managing Director Mark Jara, "The chief objective of PatientCentral is to enable brands to positively affect patient journeys. We help them accomplish this through the efficient distribution of medication and devices, improving patient compliance and, ultimately, patient outcomes."
PatientCentral works through customer education and support, benefits investigation, prior authorization processing, co-pay assistance, and pharmacy triage. The RxS patient care team serves as a single point of contact to supply individualized support, develop caring relationships, and ensure consistency while RxS systems track, coordinate, and report the activity of dispensing pharmacies.
Jara further explained that the expansion was a natural step for his organization, "The experience we've gained through our healthcare dedicated contact center, RxS Engage, coupled with our long-standing reputation for outstanding service to our client's customers, makes us uniquely capable of helping patients and caregivers on their treatment journey. From my point of view, it's important to efficiently process transactions, but the differentiator is service. We want to do all we can to help ensure that all patients are treated with patience, courtesy, and empathy."
To learn more about the RxS patient HUB, PatientCentral, users are encouraged to visit: PatientCentral, the newest member of the RxS family of services (rxsinfo.com).
About RxS, LLC:
RxS is a woman-owned service company enabled by technology and dedicated to empowering healthcare success. It was founded by industry leaders in sample management who recognized that existing market offerings did not supply an integrated multi-channel solution. To deliver on their vision for integrated multi-channel solutions, the RxS team developed technology that seamlessly connects hand carry and Direct-to-Practitioner (DTP) channels, allowing brands to effectively introduce, distribute, and monitor their samples. This comprehensive approach provides insight and analytic capabilities to support decision-making.
