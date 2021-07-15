MANALAPAN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RxS LLC, an international, multi-channel sample management solution provider to the life science and pharmaceutical industries, announced the opening of a new office location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This expansion marks continued growth for the company, which maintains its North American corporate headquarters in Manalapan, New Jersey and an international office in Warsaw, Poland.
"This is an exciting time for RxS," commented Mark Jara, RxS Principal and Managing Director. "Expanding our U.S. footprint in Fort Lauderdale was a strategic decision to help our company support the growing demand for our services, including virtual brand awareness platforms. Our Florida location will feature a virtual call center for 'RxS Engage,' a division of the company that provides multi-channel marketing programs. Virtual sales agents offer sales calls and product resource support to healthcare professionals nationwide. This region offers us a robust talent pool to sustain our continued growth within RxS Engage and our Sample Management offerings."
This year, RxS will celebrate their 10-year anniversary exceling in Multi-Channel Solutions in the US. "The customer experience and employee engagement is second to none which allows us to continue our exponential expansion in our client base, service offerings, and platforms. It is truly an exciting time," added Jara.
About RxS, LLC:
RxS LLC is the leading provider of multi-channel sample management, ensuring regulatory compliance while lessening the administrative burden of the Prescription Drug Marketing Act (PDMA). RxS focuses on technology-driven, proprietary services and innovative software solutions that empower success for pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe.
